How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live: Stram link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Club World Cup champions continue their short run-up to the Premier League season with a visit from AC Milan to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a preseason friendly.

Chelsea have Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan in a three-day span as Enzo Maresca has everyone back from the break earned following last month’s 3-0 upset of Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup Final.

The Blues have a bunch of new faces for this season, a figure that’s even higher if you count players they added prior to or during the Club World Cup. Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, and Estevao Willian are in the fold, and the Blues continue to be linked with further additions. That list may grow as Levi Colwill has now suffered a long-term injury.

This match is AC Milan’s last friendly prior to the Coppa Italia first round against Bari at the San Siro on August 18. Max Allegri’s men are 3-0 this preseason, beating Arsenal on penalties before taking care of Liverpool and Perth Glory over 90 minutes.

Ex-Chelsea men Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Fikayo Tomori give Milan plenty of familiarity with the venue.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs AC Milan, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday (August 10)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel/Streaming: DAZN

Chelsea team news, focus

The Colwill injury suddenly makes the Blues thin at a position they were merely adequate in depth prior to this point. Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah are with the club while Mamadou Sarr has been loaned to Strasbourg, Chelsea are quite deep in attack and may still add this summer as Alejandro Garnacho continues to be linked with a move to London.

AC Milan team news, focus

Milan have made four notable additions this summer. While Brighton export Pervis Estupinan and Real Madrid free transfer Luka Modric will take a lot of the headlines, A pair of 23-year-old midfielders, however, are perhaps the more intriguing additions to Milan’s project. Samuele Ricci (Torino)Ii is a box-to-box type with 10 caps for Italy who Milan are hoping gives them a true maestro for the long haul, while Swiss star Ardon Jashari arrives from Club Brugge off an impressive season in Belgium after multiple campaigns with Luzern in his home country.

Chelsea vs AC Milan prediction

Should be a fun one as both teams will almost certainly be in a dress rehearsal for meaningful action the following week. Let’s predict goals. Chelsea 2-1 AC Milan