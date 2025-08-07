Ballon d’Or shortlist released: Ranking the favorites for prestigious award

The shortlists for the Ballon d’Or award has been announced, with the list of players up for the trophy which crowns the best male and female player on the planet incredibly intriguing.

There is no standout candidate for either award, with plenty of emerging global superstars all at a very similar level while the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were not included for the male award.

Below are the full list of the Ballon d’Or nominees, as we reveal our ranking for how we think voting should go.

Ballon d’Or nominees, ranking the favorites for male award

The frontrunner for this award is Ousmane Dembele given his goalscoring and general brilliance during PSG’s majestic campaign which saw them crowned champions of Europe. Most of PSG’s squad are in this shortlist, with Hakimi, Ruiz, Neves and Kvaratskhelia also contenders. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Lautaro Martinez, Cole Palmer, Viktor Gyokeres and Raphinha had incredible seasons as leaders of their team and Raphinha is a strong contender, along with Salah, to win this award alongside Dembele. Then you have youngsters Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz and Desire Doue who might not win the Ballon d’Or this year, but are surely future winners.

Jude Bellingham

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Ousmane Dembele

Desire Doue

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyokeres

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Alexis Mac Allister

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappe

Scott McTominay

Nuno Mendes

Joao Neves

Michael Olise

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Fabian Ruiz

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Vinicius Junior

Vitinha

Florian Wirtz

Lamine Yamal

Ballon d’Or nominees, ranking the favorites for female award

There are some legendary names among the nominees, while some of England’s stars from their run to winning EURO 2025 are surely up there as the favorites. Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson will be high on the list, and Spanish trio Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey will all be there too. Barbra Banda will be among the favorites given her brilliant goalscoring achievements and Marta is Marta as the veteran led Brazil to yet another Copa America title.

Sandy Baltimore

Barbra Banda

Aitana Bonmati

Lucy Bronze

Klara Buhl

Mariona Caldentey

Sofia Cantore

Steph Catley

Temwa Chawinga

Melchie Dumornay

Emily Fox

Cristiana Girelli

Esther Gonzalez

Caroline Graham Hansen

Patri Guijarro

Amanda Gutierres

Hannah Hampton

Pernille Harder

Lindsey Heaps

Chloe Kelly

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum

Marta

Clara Mateo

Ewa Pajor

Claudia Pina

Alexia Putellas

Alessia Russo

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Caroline Weir

Leah Williamson

