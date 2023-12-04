Wolves vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Burnley hope to build on a big weekend win when they visit Wolves at the Molineux on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

The Clarets crushed 10-man Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor and now hope their shooting boots come with them to the West Midlands.

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves, however, will be an ornery bunch having lost three of four matches in Premier League play to sit 13th with 15 points.

It’s a Wolves side trying to break out of the lower-half logjam and a Burnley side who would be grateful to get out of the bottom three and into the next level’s fight.

How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET (Tuesday, Dec. 5)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Wolves, team news

OUT: Joe Hodge (shoulder), Mario Lemina (suspension), Joao Gomes (suspension), Jonny Otto (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (thigh), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle), Jose Sa (back)

Focus on Burnley, team news

OUT: Lyle Foster (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Cork (undisclosed), Arijanet Muric (illness)