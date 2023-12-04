 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 6
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Syndication: USA TODAY
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_49erseaglesreaxv2_231204.jpg
How does NFC playoff picture look after SF-PHI?
nbc_bfa_apvscfp_231204.jpg
Smith: Florida State snub is CFP’s ‘rock bottom’
nbc_pl_plrawmcvtot_231204.jpg
PL RAW: Controversy, goals galore in MC-TOT draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 6
Syndication: Arizona Republic
NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday
Syndication: USA TODAY
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_49erseaglesreaxv2_231204.jpg
How does NFC playoff picture look after SF-PHI?
nbc_bfa_apvscfp_231204.jpg
Smith: Florida State snub is CFP’s ‘rock bottom’
nbc_pl_plrawmcvtot_231204.jpg
PL RAW: Controversy, goals galore in MC-TOT draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Wolves vs Burnley: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 4, 2023 11:29 AM

Burnley hope to build on a big weekend win when they visit Wolves at the Molineux on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

The Clarets crushed 10-man Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor and now hope their shooting boots come with them to the West Midlands.

WATCH WOLVES vs BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves, however, will be an ornery bunch having lost three of four matches in Premier League play to sit 13th with 15 points.

It’s a Wolves side trying to break out of the lower-half logjam and a Burnley side who would be grateful to get out of the bottom three and into the next level’s fight.

How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET (Tuesday, Dec. 5)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Wolves, team news

OUT: Joe Hodge (shoulder), Mario Lemina (suspension), Joao Gomes (suspension), Jonny Otto (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Pedro Neto (thigh), Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle), Jose Sa (back)

Focus on Burnley, team news

OUT: Lyle Foster (personal) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Cork (undisclosed), Arijanet Muric (illness)