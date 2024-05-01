How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more

NBC Sports has got you covered this weekend with 15 live races from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The action starts on Friday, May 3 on USA Network and Peacock with a special five hours of coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Oaks—the biggest race for three-year-old fillies (female horses) in the U.S.—beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The excitement continues on Saturday, May 4 with a full day of Kentucky Derby coverage, starting at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks and 2024 Kentucky Derby.



RELATED: Kentucky Derby 2024: Past winners, dress code, tickets, history, records, top jockeys

The Kentucky Oaks event was first contested on May 19, 1875, by Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark—the same founder of the Kentucky Derby—and takes place annually, one day before the Run for the Roses.

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin took the victory last year with Pretty Mischievous and looks to become just the fourth owner to win back-to-back Kentucky Oaks. Godolphin owns morning line favorite Tarifa, who enters this week’s event on a 3-race win streak after earning victories in the G2 Rachel Alexandra in February and the G2 Fair Grounds Oaks in March.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Oaks:

Date: Friday, May 3

Friday, May 3 Time: Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 1:00 PM ET Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky TV Network: USA Network

USA Network Streaming: Peacock

How much does it cost to enter the Kentucky Derby?

How much does it cost to enter the Kentucky Derby? From training to transporting a horse, Ahmed Fareed lays out how much it costs to get a three-year-old thoroughbred into the Kentucky Derby.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 2024 Kentucky Derby Trophy - Height, jewels, and unique details of trophy for 150th Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4

Saturday, May 4 Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky TV Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: The 150th Kentucky Derby - Odds and Analysis of Each Horse

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Click here for all the information you need to prepare for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.