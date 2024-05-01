Kentucky Derby 2024: Past winners, dress code, tickets, history, records, top jockeys
The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place this Saturday, May 4 at the famous Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock This year marks the 150th edition of the Run for the Roses which has been held every year since 1875. See below for answers to all of your frequently asked questions about the fastest two minutes in sports.
What is the fastest Kentucky Derby time ever?
The fastest Kentucky Derby time ever recorded was 1:59 2/5 in 1973 by Secretariat.
Has any horse beaten Secretariat’s time at the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat’s record at the Kentucky Derby remains unbroken. The only other Thoroughbred that has completed the Derby under two minutes was Monarchos and his jockey Jorge Chavez, who finished the 2001 Kentucky Derby in 1:59.97.
What is the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby?
Secretariat, also known as “Big Red”, is generally considered the most famous horse to win the Kentucky Derby. The horse also set records in each of the Triple Crown races with the following times:
- Kentucky Derby - 1:59 2/5
- Preakness Stakes - 1:53
- Belmont Stakes - 2:24
Secretariat is still the record holder in each of these races.
Who are the past winners of the Kentucky Derby?
|YEAR
|WINNER
|JOCKEY
|TRAINER
|TIME
|2023
|Mage
|Javier Castellano
|Gustavo Delgado
|2:01.57
|2022
|Rich Strike
|Sonny Leon
|Eric R. Reed
|2:02.61
|2021
|Mandaloun
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|2:01.02
|2020
|Authentic
|John R. Velazquez
|Bob Baffert
|2:00.61
|2019
|Country House
|Flavien Prat
|William I. Mott
|2:03.98
|2018
|Justify
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|2:04.20
|2017
|Always Dreaming
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|2:03.59
|2016
|Nyquist
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug F. O’Neill
|2:01:31
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:03.02
|2014
|California Chrome
|Victor Espinoza
|Art Sherman
|2:03.66
|2013
|Orb
|Joel Rosario
|Claude R. “Shug” McGaughey III
|2:02.89
|2012
|I’ll Have Another
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|2:01.83
|2011
|Animal Kingdom
|John Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|2:02.04
|2010
|Super Saver
|Calvin Borel
|Todd Pletcher
|2:04.45
|2009
|Mine That Bird
|Calvin Borel
|Bennie Woolley Jr.
|2:02.66
|2008
|Big Brown
|Kent Desormeaux
|Richard Dutrow, Jr.
|2:01.82
|2007
|Street Sense
|Calvin Borel
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02.17
|2006
|Barbaro
|Edgar Prado
|Michael Matz
|2:01.36
|2005
|Giacomo
|Mike Smith
|John Shirreffs
|2:02.75
|2004
|Smarty Jones
|Stewart Elliott
|John Servis
|2:04.06
|2003
|Funny Cide
|José Santos
|Barclay Tagg
|2:01.19
|2002
|War Emblem
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
|2:01.13
|2001
|Monarchos
|Jorge Chavez
|John T. Ward, Jr.
|1:59.97
|2000
|Fusaichi Pegasus
|Kent Desormeaux
|Neil D. Drysdale
|2:01
|1999
|Charismatic
|Chris Antley
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:03.29
|1998
|Real Quiet
|Kent Desormeaux
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 1/5
|1997
|Silver Charm
|Gary Stevens
|Bob Baffert
|2:02 2/5
|1996
|Grindstone
|Jerry Bailey
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01
|1995
|Thunder Gulch
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:01 1/5
|1994
|Go for Gin
|Chris McCarron
|Nick Zito
|2:03 3/5
|1993
|Sea Hero
|Jerry Bailey
|MacKenzie “Mack” Miller
|2:02
|1992
|Lil E. Tee
|Pat Day
|Lynn Whiting
|2:03
|1991
|Strike the Gold
|Chris Antley
|Nick Zito
|2:03
|1990
|Unbridled
|Craig Perret
|Carl Nafzger
|2:02
|1989
|Sunday Silence
|Patrick Valenzuela
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:05
|1988
|Winning Colors
|Gary Stevens
|D. Wayne Lukas
|2:02 1/5
|1987
|Alysheba
|Chris McCarron
|Charles “Jack” Van Berg
|2:03
|1986
|Ferdinand
|William Shoemaker
|Charles Edward Whittingham
|2:02 4/5
|1985
|Spend a Buck
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Cam Gambolati
|2:00 1/5
|1984
|Swale
|Laffit Pincay, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:02 2/5
|1983
|Sunny’s Halo
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|David C. Cross, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1982
|Gato Del Sol
|Eddie Delahoussaye
|Edwin J. Gregson
|2:02 2/5
|1981
|Pleasant Colony
|Jorge Velasquez
|John P. Campo
|2:02
|1980
|Genuine Risk
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1979
|Spectacular Bid
|Ronnie Franklin
|Grover Delp
|2:02 2/5
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 1/5
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|Wm. H. Turner, Jr.
|2:02 1/5
|1976
|Bold Forbes
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Lazaro Barrera
|2:01 3/5
|1975
|Foolish Pleasure
|Jacinto Vasquez
|LeRoy Jolley
|2:02
|1974
|Cannonade
|Angel Cordero, Jr.
|Woodford C. Stephens
|2:04
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|1:59 2/5
|1972
|Riva Ridge
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|2:01 4/5
|1971
|Canonero II
|Gustavo Avila
|Juan Arias
|2:03 1/5
|1970
|Dust Commander
|Mike Manganello
|Don Combs
|2:03 2/5
|1969
|Majestic Prince
|William Hartack
|John Longden
|2:01 4/5
|1968
|Forward Pass
|Ismael Valenzuela
|Henry Forrest
|2:02 1/5
|1967
|Proud Clarion
|Robert Ussery
|Loyd Gentry, Jr.
|2:00 3/5
|1966
|Kauai King
|Don Brumfield
|Henry Forrest
|2:02
|1965
|Lucky Debonair
|William Shoemaker
|Frank Catrone
|2:01 1/5
|1964
|Northern Dancer
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00
|1963
|Chateaugay
|Braulio Baeza
|James P. Conway
|2:01 4/5
|1962
|Decidedly
|William Hartack
|Horatio Luro
|2:00 2/5
|1961
|Carry Back
|John Sellers
|Jack Price
|2:04
|1960
|Venetian Way
|William Hartack
|Victor J. Sovinski
|2:02 2/5
|1959
|Tomy Lee
|William Shoemaker
|Frank E. Childs
|2:02 1/5
|1958
|Tim Tam
|Ismael Valenzuela
|H. A. Jones
|2:05
|1957
|Iron Liege
|William Hartack
|H. A. Jones
|2:01 1/5
|1956
|Needles
|David Erb
|Hugh Fontaine
|2:03 2/5
|1955
|Swaps
|William Shoemaker
|M. A. Tenney
|2:01 4/5
|1954
|Determine
|Raymond York
|William Molter
|2:03
|1953
|Dark Star
|Henry Moreno
|Eddie Hayward
|2:02
|1952
|Hill Gail
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 3/5
|1951
|Count Turf
|Conn McCreary
|Sol Rutchick
|2:02 3/5
|1950
|Middleground
|William Boland
|Max Hirsch
|2:01 3/5
|1949
|Ponder
|Steve Brooks
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:05 2/5
|1947
|Jet Pilot
|Eric Guerin
|Tom Smith
|2:06 4/5
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|2:06 3/5
|1945
|Hoop Jr.
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ivan H. Parke
|2:07
|1944
|Pensive
|Conn McCreary
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 1/5
|1943
|Count Fleet
|John Longden
|G. D. Cameron
|2:04
|1942
|Shut Out
|Wayne D. Wright
|John Milton Gaver, Sr.
|2:04 2/5
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:01 2/5
|1940
|Gallahadion
|Carroll Bierman
|Roy Waldron
|2:05
|1939
|Johnstown
|James Stout
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:03 2/5
|1938
|Lawrin
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|2:04 4/5
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charle Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|2:03 1/5
|1936
|Bold Venture
|Ira Hanford
|Max Hirsch
|2:03 3/5
|1935
|Omaha
|William Saunders
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:05
|1934
|Cavalcade
|Mack Garner
|Robert A. Smith
|2:04
|1933
|Brokers Tip
|Don Meade
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:06 4/5
|1932
|Burgoo King
|Basil James
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:05 1/5
|1931
|Twenty Grand
|Charle Kurtsinger
|James Rowe, Jr.
|2:01 4/5
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jame Fitzsimmons
|2:07 3/5
|1929
|Clyde Van Dusen
|Linus McAtee
|Clyde Van Dusen
|2:10 4/5
|1928
|Reigh Count
|Charle Lang
|Bert Michell
|2:10 2/5
|1927
|Whiskery
|Linus McAtee
|Fred Hopkins
|2:06
|1926
|Bubbling Over
|Albert Johnson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:03 4/5
|1925
|Flying Ebony
|Earl Sande
|William Duke
|2:07 3/5
|1924
|Black Gold
|John D. Mooney
|Hanly Webb
|2:05 1/5
|1923
|Zev
|Earl Sande
|D. J. Leary
|2:05 2/5
|1922
|Morvich
|Albert Johnson
|Fred Burlew
|2:04 3/5
|1921
|Behave Yourself
|Charles Thompson
|Herbert John Thompson
|2:04 1/5
|1920
|Paul Jones
|Ted Rice
|William Garth
|2:09
|1919
|Sir Barton
|John Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|2:09 4/5
|1918
|Exterminator
|William Knapp
|Henry McDaniel
|2:10 4/5
|1917
|Omar Khayyam
|Charles Borel
|C. T. Patterson
|2:04 3/5
|1916
|George Smith
|John Loftus
|Hollie Hughes
|2:04
|1915
|Regret
|Joe Notter
|James Rowe, Sr.
|2:05 2/5
|1914
|Old Rosebud
|John McCabe
|Frank D. Weir
|2:03 2/5
|1913
|Donerail
|Roscoe Goose
|Thomas P. Hayes
|2:04 4/5
|1912
|Worth
|Carroll Hugh Shilling
|Frank M. Taylor
|2:09 2/5
|1911
|Meridian
|George Archibald
|Albert Ewing
|2:05
|1910
|Donau
|Robert Herbert
|George Ham
|2:06 2/5
|1909
|Wintergreen
|Vincent Powers
|Charles Mack
|2:08 1/5
|1908
|Stone Street
|Arthur Pickens
|J. W. Hall
|2:15 1/5
|1907
|Pink Star
|Andy Minder
|W. H. Fizer
|2:12 3/5
|1906
|Sir Huon
|Roscoe Troxler
|Pete Coyne
|2:08 4/5
|1905
|Agile
|Jack Martin
|Robert Tucker
|2:10 3/4
|1904
|Elwood
|Frank Prior
|Charle E. Durnell
|2:08 1/2
|1903
|Judge Himes
|Harold Booker
|John P. Mayberry
|2:09
|1902
|Alan-a-Dale
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Thomas Clay McDowell
|2:08 3/4
|1901
|His Eminence
|Jimmy Winkfield
|Frank B. Van Meter
|2:07 3/4
|1900
|Lieut. Gibson
|Jimmy Boland
|Charles Hughes
|2:06 1/2
|1899
|Manuel
|Fred Taral
|Robert Walden
|2:12
|1898
|Plaudit
|Willie Simms
|John E. Madden
|2:09
|1897
|Typhoon II
|Buttons Garner
|J. C. Cahn
|2:12 1/2
|1896
|Ben Brush
|Willie Simms
|Hardy Campbell, Jr.
|2:07 3/4
|1895
|Halma
|Soup Perkins
|Byron McClelland
|2:37 1/2
|1894
|Chant
|Frank Goodale
|H. Eugene Leigh
|2:41
|1893
|Lookout
|Eddie Kunze
|William McDaniel
|2:39 1/4
|1892
|Azra
|Alonzo Clayton
|John H. Morris
|2:41 1/2
|1891
|Kingman
|Isaac Murphy
|Dud Allen
|2:52 1/4
|1890
|Riley
|Isaac Murphy
|Edward Corrigan
|2:45
|1889
|Spokane
|Thomas Kiley
|John Rodegap
|2:34 1/2
|1888
|Macbeth II
|George Covington
|John Campbell
|2:38 1/4
|1887
|Montrose
|Isaac Lewis
|John McGinty
|2:39 1/4
|1886
|Ben Ali
|Paul Duffy
|Jim Murphy
|2:36 1/2
|1885
|Joe Cotton
|Erkine Henderson
|Abe Perry
|2:37 1/4
|1884
|Buchanan
|Isaac Murphy
|William Bird
|2:40 1/4
|1883
|Leonatus
|William Donohue
|Raleigh Colston
|2:43
|1882
|Apollo
|Babe Hurd
|Green B. Morris
|2:40 1/4
|1881
|Hindoo
|James McLaughlin
|James G. Rowe, Sr.
|2:40
|1880
|Fonso
|George Garret Lewis
|Tice Hutsell
|2:37 1/2
|1879
|Lord Murphy
|Charlie Shauer
|George Rice
|2:37
|1878
|Day Star
|Jimmy Carter
|Lee Paul
|2:37 1/4
|1877
|Baden-Baden
|William Walker
|Edward D. Brown
|2:38
|1876
|Vagrant
|Bobby Swim
|James Williams
|2:38 1/4
|1875
|Aristides
|Oliver Lewis
|Ansel Williamson
Which jockeys have won the most Kentucky Derbys?
Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack have both won 5 times, sharing the record for most Kentucky Derby wins.
What number never won the Kentucky Derby?
The No. 17 post is the only gate number that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.
Can you wear jeans to the Kentucky Derby?
According to the Kentucky Derby guidelines, guests are encouraged to wear upscale attire. Click here for the official 2024 Kentucky Derby style guide.
How much do tickets cost for the Kentucky Derby?
General admission tickets start at $275. Click here to see all of the prices and packages offered.
How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby:
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Time: Live coverage begins at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
Mage and jockey Javier Castellano won last year’s Kentucky Derby finishing the race with a time of 2:01.57. Relive the moment here:
