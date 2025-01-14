Zubimendi to Arsenal, Nkunku to Bayern Munich — Latest transfer news

The latest transfer news flying around the Premier League in January concerns some huge clubs and big players.

Let’s take a look at the latest reports.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal this summer — Report

A report from the Daily Mail says that Arsenal are leading the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer. Per the report, Arsenal will pay the $61.5 million release clause in Zubimendi’s contract and the deal is virtually done. This would reunite him with former Sociedad and Spanish national teammate Mikel Merino in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Zubimendi has been linked with moves to Liverpool in the summer and Manchester City this month but he turned down the former and the latter was a non-starter. This deal with Arsenal seems to be the reason why.

With their problems up top, do Arsenal need another central midfielder? The duo of Jorginho and Thomas Partey appear to be coming towards the end of their time at Arsenal and that only leaves Declan Rice, Merino and Martin Odegaard as their remaining central midfielders. If Arsenal could move on Jorginho and Partey this summer, bringing in Zubimendi would be a big upgrade and at that price a bit of a bargain. It’s shrewd planning and savvy business, even if this move doesn’t address Arsenal’s current need to sign a new forward.

Christopher Nkunku to Bayern Munich; Mathys Tel to Chelsea — Report

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are in talks over deals for two forwards.

Per the report, Bayern are interested in signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea with the French international struggling to become a regular starter for the Blues. There is also 19-year-old French forward Mathys Tel, who could be heading from Bayern to Chelsea.

The report says that the total package Chelsea want for Nkunku is $71.8 million, which seems like a lot for a player they signed for $63.2 million just 18 months ago and he’s struggled in the Premier League. Injuries have impacted Nkunku at Chelsea, while the constant change of managers has also stopped him from gaining any real momentum and he hasn’t fit the style of play Enzo Maresca wants this season. The 27-year-old feels like a great fit for Bayern though.

As for Tel, well, he’s a really exciting talent but has struggled for minutes under Vincent Kompany this season. Could he be the perfect player to push Nicolas Jackson for minutes up top? He loves to run in-behind and has proven he is a very good finisher, so this could be a smart move for both Bayern and Chelsea to swap strikers and both get what they need.