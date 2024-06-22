 Skip navigation
Andy Murray to have ‘surgical procedure’ on his injured back

  
Published June 22, 2024 12:21 PM
May 26, 2024; Paris, France; Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot during his match against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day one of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON — Andy Murray will undergo a “surgical procedure” on his back Saturday before the former No. 1 makes a decision about trying to play at Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club on Wednesday because of back pain — the latest in a series of injuries that have slowed the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Murray, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year, stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1. He said he was experiencing problems with his right leg even before getting to the court.

After three games, Murray received treatment on his surgically repaired right hip, right knee and lower back.

His management team confirmed that he’d have the procedure Saturday. No other details were provided.

First-round play at the All England Club starts July 1.