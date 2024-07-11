Skip navigation
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Saturday NASCAR schedule at the Chicago Street Race
2025 All-American Hylton Stubbs Commits to the Miami Hurricanes
Tony Jefferson II
Tony Jefferson II
Tony
Jefferson II
Chargers sign veteran safety Tony Jefferson
Tony Jefferson is back in the NFL.
Michael David Smith
Tony Jefferson II
FA
Defensive Back
#36
Tony Jefferson un-retires, joins Chargers
Tony Jefferson II
FA
Defensive Back
#36
Tony Jefferson to try out for Chargers
Tony Jefferson II
FA
Defensive Back
#36
Former Raven Tony Jefferson attempting return
Tony Jefferson II
LAC
Safety
#41
Tony Jefferson retires from NFL after nine years
Tony Jefferson II
LAC
Safety
#41
Ravens cut veteran DB Tony Jefferson
Joey Bosa says NFLPA survey was "not cool" to Chargers' hard-working support staff
Michael David Smith
Bradley Bozeman: Justin Herbert acts like he's been in this offense for 10 years
Josh Alper
Justin Herbert: Ladd McConkey picked up the offense so easily
Myles Simmons
NFL 2024: AFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
NBC Sports Staff
Austin Ekeler credits Anthony Lynn for bringing him to Washington
Myles Simmons
Joshua Palmer: It's "definitely different" without Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
Myles Simmons
