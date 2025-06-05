Sean Payton: Broncos interested in J.K. Dobbins because he’s a “good football player”

Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed free agent running back J.K. Dobbins is visiting with the team Thursday.

“Another good football player that we’ve seen firsthand. I’ve seen for a while,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9News. "[We are interested because of] the importance of that position group. We really like the group right now we’re working with. It’s just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win.”

The Broncos currently have Jaleel McLauglin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, Blake Watson and rookie RJ Harvey at the position. Harvey is expected to win the starting job.

Dobbins rushed for a career-high 905 yards last season, playing 13 games, and he added 153 receiving scores and scored six total touchdowns.

Dobbins started his career as a second-round pick of the Ravens.