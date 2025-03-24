Chargers to re-sign S Tony Jefferson

Safety Tony Jefferson’s return from retirement in 2024 went well enough that he’s set to play again in 2025.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that Jefferson is set to re-sign with the Chargers. It will be a one-year deal for Jefferson in Los Angeles.

Jefferson announced his retirement in 2023 and spent the year working in scouting for the Ravens, but signed with the Chargers last year and made it back into the lineup. He played eight regular season games and one playoff contest in his return to action.

Jefferson had 27 tackles in the regular season and he had three tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in their playoff loss to the Texans.