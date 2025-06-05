Chargers sign Bud Dupree to one-year extension

The Chargers signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a contract extension Wednesday, the team announced. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a one-year, $6 million extension.

Dupree was heading into the final year of his deal due to make a base salary of $1.995 million in 2025.

In his first season in Los Angeles, Dupree played every game. He tied for second on the team with six sacks and added an interception, making him on of only eight NFL players to have at least six sacks and an interception.

Dupree also had two pass breakups and 10 quarterback hits in 2024.

The Steelers made Dupree a first-round pick in 2015, and he spent six seasons in Pittsburgh. He also has played for the Titans (2021-22) and Falcons (2023).

Dupree, 32, has appeared in 136 career regular-season games and has totaled 333 tackles, 59 sacks, 75 tackles for loss, 99 quarterback hits, two interceptions, 17 passes defensed and 13 forced fumbles.