Chargers announce training camp schedule, and it includes two practices in San Diego

The Chargers announced their training camp schedule Thursday, and it includes two training camp practices in San Diego at University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium. That was the home of Jim Harbaugh’s first head coaching job.

Those practices will take place July 22-23, with the July 22 practice — the first in full pads — open exclusively to active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Active-duty service members and veterans interested in attending can visit chargers.com/camp/ for more information on how to register.

The Chargers report to camp on Wednesday, July 16, and will hold their first practice the following day.

The Chargers will celebrate NFL Training Camp: Back Together Weekend on Saturday, July 26. Highlights of the evening practice include giveaways for fans in attendance, “Happy Hour” food and beverage offerings and an autograph signing with Chargers Legends before practice.

In all, 17 practices will be open to fans with capacity limited to 1,500 fans per practice.

All training camp practices are free of charge, but pre-registration is required.

Registration to attend practice will take place in waves through chargers.com/camp/. Fans will be able to register to attend Week 1 practices beginning Monday, July 7, Week 2 practices beginning Monday, July 14, Week 3 practices beginning Monday, July 21, and Week 4 practices beginning Monday, July 28.