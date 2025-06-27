Budda Baker: Kyler Murray’s been in his bag, will do it all this year

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said early in the offseason that he feels fully recovered from his 2022 torn ACL and that makes him want to run more this season in order to unleash the full potential of the team’s offense.

Murray’s goals didn’t change over the course of the team’s offseason program and it has veteran safety Budda Baker excited about what’s to come in the fall. Baker told Mina Kimes of ESPN that he thinks Murray has become underrated because he hasn’t been utilizing his full skill set and that seeing him put it all into play this spring is “definitely exciting” because of what it will mean once it is time to play games.

“He’s kind of been in his bag this whole offseason, doing no-look throws and having a great offseason training camp,” Baker said. “K1, he’s going to run a little bit more. A little outside the pocket, inside the pocket throws. He’s going to kind of do it all and he’s going to get all his guys the rock.”

The Cardinals won eight games last season after posting eight over the previous two seasons, so the arrow is pointing up in Arizona. Murray staying in his bag for the rest of the year would be a good way to push them even higher in 2025.