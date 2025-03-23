Sexton happy to 'finally' win again at Birmingham

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Creighton v Auburn
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_sx_plessinger_250322.jpg
Plessinger ‘on a roll’ after Birmingham podium
nbc_sx_stewart_250322.jpg
Stewart thanks ‘solid team’ for Birmingham success
nbc_sx_vialle_250322.jpg
Vialle wants first 250 win of 2025 ‘really bad’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Denver
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Creighton v Auburn
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
UCLA v USC
March Madness 2025: Bracket, schedule, scores, date, time, TV network for NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Top Clips

nbc_sx_plessinger_250322.jpg
Plessinger ‘on a roll’ after Birmingham podium
nbc_sx_stewart_250322.jpg
Stewart thanks ‘solid team’ for Birmingham success
nbc_sx_vialle_250322.jpg
Vialle wants first 250 win of 2025 ‘really bad’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sexton happy to 'finally' win again at Birmingham

March 22, 2025 10:11 PM
Chase Sexton reflects on a convincing 450 win in Supercross Round 10 at Birmingham and expresses his excitement to battle with Cooper Webb down the stretch.