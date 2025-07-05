 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Prefontaine Classic: Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet break world records
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Davis Thompson makes late birdie to break out of a logjam and lead John Deere Classic

Top Clips

oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Homa 'wouldn't change much' in position at JDC

July 5, 2025 04:43 PM
Max Homa recaps his third round of the John Deere Classic and why he "wouldn't change much" about his game before Golf Central analyzes how he has put himself in position to return to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
1:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
5:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
5:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
7:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
4:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
Now Playing
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
7:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
6:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
5:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s

Latest Clips

oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
08:46
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_swoll_250705.jpg
01:11
Swoll: ‘Surreal’ to be on podium after injury
nbc_mx_450recap_250705.jpg
07:00
Jett’s poise on display in hard-fought Redbud win
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250705.jpg
05:56
What riders said after Redbud Motocross
nbc_mx_shimoda_250705.jpg
46
Redbud win a ‘good confidence booster’ for Shimoda
nbc_mx_mosiman_250705.jpg
42
Mosiman ‘put a fight in’ to return to podium
nbc_mx_deegan_250705.jpg
30
Deegan on Redbud result: ‘It is what it is’
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
01:03
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
22
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250705.jpg
01:15
Jett: ‘I put my heart’ into Redbud win
nbc_tdf_stage1hl_250705.jpg
27:25
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1
crashes_raw.jpg
02:40
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1 crashes
nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
08:19
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
03:35
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
03:17
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list