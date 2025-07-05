 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Register Guard
Prefontaine Classic: Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet break world records
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Davis Thompson makes late birdie to break out of a logjam and lead John Deere Classic

Top Clips

oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead

July 5, 2025 05:11 PM
Davis Thompson was "laser-focused" on moving day at the John Deere Classic, where he aims to secure his repeat win at the tournament on Sunday with Max Homa and others close behind.
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
9:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
8:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
1:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
1:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
Now Playing
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
1:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
1:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
Now Playing

nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win

oly_atw100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:46
Jefferson-Wooden bests Alfred in 100m thriller
oly_atw400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
04:57
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to 400m flat win
nbc_mx_250recap_250705.jpg
08:46
Shimoda becomes third 250 winner in 2025 at Redbud
nbc_mx_swoll_250705.jpg
01:11
Swoll: ‘Surreal’ to be on podium after injury
nbc_mx_450recap_250705.jpg
07:00
Jett’s poise on display in hard-fought Redbud win
nbc_mx_whatridersaid_250705.jpg
05:56
What riders said after Redbud Motocross
nbc_mx_shimoda_250705.jpg
46
Redbud win a ‘good confidence booster’ for Shimoda
nbc_mx_mosiman_250705.jpg
42
Mosiman ‘put a fight in’ to return to podium
nbc_mx_deegan_250705.jpg
30
Deegan on Redbud result: ‘It is what it is’
oly_atm400_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:35
Hudson-Smith wins Prefontaine Classic men’s 400m
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
oly_atm100_prefontaine_250705.jpg
02:50
Thompson dominates Prefontaine Classic men’s 100m
oly_atm400h_prefontaine_250705.jpg
03:18
dos Santos wins Prefontaine Classic 400m hurdles
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
01:03
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
22
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250705.jpg
01:15
Jett: ‘I put my heart’ into Redbud win
nbc_tdf_stage1hl_250705.jpg
27:25
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1
crashes_raw.jpg
02:40
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1 crashes
nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
08:19
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
03:35
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
03:17
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection