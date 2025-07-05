 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3

July 5, 2025 04:40 PM
Check out the best shots from third-round action of the BMW International Open at Golfclub München Eichenried in Germany.
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
1:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
5:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
5:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
7:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
4:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
7:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
6:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
5:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
3:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
greiner_site.jpg
01:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
04:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
06:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup

nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
01:03
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_hunterl_250705.jpg
22
H. Lawrence ‘fought’ for Redbud podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250705.jpg
01:15
Jett: ‘I put my heart’ into Redbud win
nbc_tdf_stage1hl_250705.jpg
27:25
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1
crashes_raw.jpg
02:40
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1 crashes
nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
08:19
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
03:35
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
03:17
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason
nbc_roto_stormvsdream_250703.jpg
01:23
Back Storm on the moneyline in matchup vs. Dream
nbc_roto_palmeiraschelsea_250703.jpg
01:43
Chelsea has the ‘upper leg’ against Palmeiras
nbc_roto_mercurywings_250703.jpg
01:37
Don’t ‘mess around’ with Wings vs. Mercury odds
nbc_soccer_uswntvscanada_250702.jpg
15:04
Highlights: USWNT v. Canada (En Español)