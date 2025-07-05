 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Third Round
Final-round tee times, pairings for John Deere Classic
Track &amp; Field: 50th Prefontaine Classic Press Conference
2025 Prefontaine Classic Results
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda earns the RedBud sweep to become third 250 winner of 2025.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud

Watch Now

H. Lawrence 'fought' for Redbud podium

July 5, 2025 04:09 PM
Hunter Lawrence recaps his ride at Redbud finishing runner-up to his brother Jett once again and how he "fought" for his podium finish in Round 6.

nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_mx_cooper_250705.jpg
01:03
Cooper happy to lead laps at Redbud
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250705.jpg
01:15
Jett: ‘I put my heart’ into Redbud win
nbc_tdf_stage1hl_250705.jpg
27:25
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1
crashes_raw.jpg
02:40
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 1 crashes
nbc_tdf_stage1finishv2_250705.jpg
08:19
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 1 finish
nbc_tdf_philpsenintv_250705.jpg
03:35
Philipsen ‘will never forget’ Stage 1 victory
nbc_tdf_komcrash_250705.jpg
03:17
Thomas, Vercher spill in battle for KOM point
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_smx_insider30boardv2_250703.jpg
19:15
Ducati making U.S. Motocross debut; RedBud preview
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250703.jpg
04:54
Tomac falls behind in RedBud winner odds
nbc_smx_insidercairoliintv_250703.jpg
05:30
Ducati’s Cairoli shooting for Top-10 at RedBud
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_dlb_marlinscontroversy_250703.jpg
05:53
Marlins lose run, game after umpire interference
nbc_dlb_miamiheatplan_250703.jpg
16:13
Heat continuing to ‘tread water’ during offseason