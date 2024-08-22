 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler shrugs off back concern after shooting 71 at BMW Championship
BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown
nbc_smx_lopezrios_240822.jpg
Lopez and Rios discuss calling SMX in Spanish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler shrugs off back concern after shooting 71 at BMW Championship
BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown
nbc_smx_lopezrios_240822.jpg
Lopez and Rios discuss calling SMX in Spanish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why data suggests Sexton is an 'unlikely champion'

August 22, 2024 05:50 PM
SMX researcher Clinton Fowler explains why Chase Sexton will be defying odds if he wins a championship just five seasons into his 450 class career.