 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites

Top Clips

nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
South Florida pro sports teams are inspired by the success of the Florida Panthers
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications, records, courses and most wins
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, scores, results and sites

Top Clips

nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers

June 9, 2025 11:09 AM
After the Oklahoma City Thunder tied the series with the Indiana Pacers at 1-1, Vaugh Dalzell highlights the players who are most likely to score the most 3-pointers in the NBA Finals.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
brunsonhart.jpg
02:03
Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_roto_ecfmvp_250528.jpg
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
nbc_roto_indnykgm5_250528.jpg
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
nbc_roto_hartenstein_250528.jpg
01:44
Target Hartenstein’s under if Thunder go small
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
07:54
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
nbc_pft_ramssuperbowlwindow_250609.jpg
07:24
Rams ‘are not to be taken lightly’ in 2025
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_250609.jpg
11:53
Inside details of Rodgers’ contract with Steelers
nbc_pft_24jets25steelers_250609.jpg
10:39
Take Your Pick: 2025 Steelers or 2024 Jets
nbc_pft_rodgerswears8_250609.jpg
03:46
Rodgers to wear No. 8 with the Steelers
nbc_pft_steelersplayoffchances_250609.jpg
08:47
Rodgers gives Steelers chance to win playoff game
nbc_pft_rodgersoverrudolph_250609.jpg
12:54
Rodgers takes Steelers to ‘different stratosphere’
rory_site.jpg
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_tlewusopenhit_250608.jpg
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
nbc_golf_gc_foxsounddeskreax_250608.jpg
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
nbc_golf_kfbmwfinalrd_250608.jpg
05:02
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round
nbc_imsa_michelinpilotohiov2_250608.jpg
15:14
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio
kupcho_site.jpg
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
24:11
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
nbc_imsa_midohiohl_250608.jpg
15:14
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
oly_swm200im_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
oly_sww50f_eventv3_250607.jpg
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record