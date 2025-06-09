Skip navigation
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon
Loïs Boisson up 296 places in rankings, Jannik Sinner keeps top spot after French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz
Atlanta’s season is starting to slip away after another 7-game losing streak
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon
Loïs Boisson up 296 places in rankings, Jannik Sinner keeps top spot after French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz
Atlanta’s season is starting to slip away after another 7-game losing streak
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Favorites
How many TDs to expect from Rodgers next season?
June 9, 2025 11:18 AM
Vaughn Dalzell unpacks the odds on Aaron Rodgers' regular-season touchdown passes in his first year with Pittsburgh, and what sort of weapons Rodgers will have on the Steelers offense.
Related Videos
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
07:54
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
07:24
Rams ‘are not to be taken lightly’ in 2025
11:53
Inside details of Rodgers’ contract with Steelers
10:39
Take Your Pick: 2025 Steelers or 2024 Jets
03:46
Rodgers to wear No. 8 with the Steelers
08:47
Rodgers gives Steelers chance to win playoff game
12:54
Rodgers takes Steelers to ‘different stratosphere’
02:42
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
20:18
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
03:01
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
04:55
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp
09:20
PFT Draft: Best unit nicknames of all-time
09:09
Assessing whether Lazard will join Rodgers in PIT
05:09
Inside Steelers’ 2025 schedule with Rodgers
06:24
How will Pittsburgh media respond to Rodgers?
10:57
Is PIT acting out of ‘desperation’ with Rodgers?
10:06
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
04:00
Early arrivals ready for tough Oakmont challenge
04:10
‘Greatest shot of my life’ sends Fox to U.S. Open
05:02
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round
15:14
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio
09:35
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
24:11
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1
04:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
15:14
Highlights: VP SportsCar Challenge at Mid-Ohio
05:51
Casas holds off Foster in men’s 200m IM
05:38
Walsh ties Douglass’ 50m free American record
07:20
Walsh powers to 200m individual medley win
05:04
Alexy wins men’s 50m freestyle at U.S Nationals
06:19
Finke takes first in men’s 800m freestyle
05:33
Ledecky dominates 1500m freestyle
01:09
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
03:44
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
