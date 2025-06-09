 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon
Loïs Boisson
Loïs Boisson up 296 places in rankings, Jannik Sinner keeps top spot after French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta’s season is starting to slip away after another 7-game losing streak

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner now take their terrific rivalry from the French Open to Wimbledon
Loïs Boisson
Loïs Boisson up 296 places in rankings, Jannik Sinner keeps top spot after French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta’s season is starting to slip away after another 7-game losing streak

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds

June 9, 2025 11:14 AM
Vaughn Dalzell analyzes the betting odds for WNBA Coach of the Year, explaining why it's a wide-open race, and the value for some of the current favorites is wearing thin.

Related Videos

gs_valks.jpg
01:25
‘Aggressive’ Valkyries can find success vs. Aces
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt1_250602.jpg
25:39
Can the Aces get back to the Liberty, Lynx level?
nbc_oht_wpowerrankingspt2_250602.jpg
18:53
Without Clark, Fever need to find a way forward
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_250609.jpg
01:22
How many TDs to expect from Rodgers next season?
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
07:54
Packers reportedly will release Alexander
nbc_pft_ramssuperbowlwindow_250609.jpg
07:24
Rams ‘are not to be taken lightly’ in 2025
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_250609.jpg
11:53
Inside details of Rodgers’ contract with Steelers
nbc_pft_24jets25steelers_250609.jpg
10:39
Take Your Pick: 2025 Steelers or 2024 Jets
nbc_pft_rodgerswears8_250609.jpg
03:46
Rodgers to wear No. 8 with the Steelers
nbc_pft_steelersplayoffchances_250609.jpg
08:47
Rodgers gives Steelers chance to win playoff game
nbc_pft_rodgersoverrudolph_250609.jpg
12:54
Rodgers takes Steelers to ‘different stratosphere’
rory_site.jpg
06:07
Rory in trouble at Oakmont barring driving fix
fox_site.jpg
11:32
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round