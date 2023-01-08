Skip navigation
Highlights: Tomac, Lawrence open 2023 with wins
January 8, 2023 01:02 AM
The 2023 Supercross season starts with a bang in Anaheim with Eli Tomac scoring a dramatic win in the 450 class while Jett Lawrence earned the win in the 250.
