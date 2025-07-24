Skip navigation
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Steven Alker shoots 63 to take first-round lead at ISPS Handa Senior Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ineos-Grenadiers staff member David Rozman leaves Tour de France over doping allegation links
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shunned by hometown Razorbacks, redshirt-freshman Lindsey set to lead Minnesota offense
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18
July 24, 2025 03:11 PM
Relive the action from Stage 18 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders raced 171.5km through the mountains on the Queen Stage from Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze.
Latest Clips
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
08:45
Webb ‘optimistic’ about recovery from knee injury
02:37
Jett’s dominance in Motocross mirroring Carmichael
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
09:13
Stage 19 the ‘last chance’ for most GC riders
08:45
Vingegaard ‘missed target’ Pogacar on Stage 18
07:52
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 1
01:38
What can Cantillo do with starting opportunity?
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
01:26
Bautista injury shakes up deadline, O’s bullpen
01:32
Demoted Bradley ‘a name to watch’ at deadline
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
01:17
Cubs’ Shaw has ‘caught fire’ since ASB
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
02:40
O’Connor ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of Stage 18 win
01:39
Pogačar reflects on brutal Tour de France Stage 18
08:29
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
