Top News

SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Korey Dropkin, Cory Thiesse
Cory Thiesse, Korey Dropkin clinch 2026 Olympic spot in mixed doubles curling
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out for rest of season after rupturing left knee tendon

Top Clips

nbc_horse_churchilldownssprint_250503.jpg
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
nbc_pl_arsartetaint_250503.jpg
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
nbc_horse_1stplacefinishers_250503.jpg
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Briley's path to the Kentucky Derby with Kornacki

May 3, 2025 03:47 PM
Steve Kornacki examines how Lonnie Briley went from scratching out a living as a lesser known trainer to getting Coal Battle to the Kentucky Derby.

nbc_horse_churchilldownssprint_250503.jpg
03:10
Mindframe wins thrilling Churchill Downs Stakes
nbc_pl_arsartetaint_250503.jpg
02:36
Arteta: Arsenal must use ‘anger’ from loss v. PSG
nbc_horse_1stplacefinishers_250503.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby pace by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_horse_twinspiresturfsprint_250503.jpg
01:18
Think Big rallies to win Twin Spires Turf Sprint
nbc_horse_dwaynelukas_250503.jpg
03:06
Lukas: ‘Probably better now than it’s ever been’
nbc_horse_baffertdiscussion_250503.jpg
02:58
Evaluating Baffert’s ‘complicated’ legacy
nbc_pl_arsbou_250503.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_gracepotterintv_250503.jpg
01:17
Potter thrilled to sing anthem at Kentucky Derby
nbc_pl_bougoal2v2_250503.jpg
03:16
Evanilson stuns Arsenal to give Cherries 2-1 lead
nbc_horse_afternoonconditions_250503.jpg
02:10
Derby sloppy track benefits closers in the field
nbc_horse_rileygreen_250503.jpg
01:11
Green: Kentucky Derby is a ‘fancier Talladega’
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250503.jpg
01:21
Huijsen heads Bournemouth level with Arsenal
nbc_horse_patdaymile_250503.jpg
01:52
Macho Music roars to Pat Day Mile win
nbc_horse_jaysonwerthintv_250503.jpg
01:00
Werth ‘nervous as hell’ for Flying Mohawk at Derby
nbc_horse_longinesdistaffturfmile_250503.jpg
01:53
Simply In Front victorious in Distaff Turf Mile
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250503.jpg
01:30
Rice gives Arsenal 1-0 lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_rileyseg_250503.jpg
04:30
Riley self-reports, but eagles last to make cut
nbc_horse_knicksgostakes_250503.jpg
01:54
Liberal Arts’ outside rush wins Knicks Go Stakes
nbc_horse_mccarthy_250503.jpg
03:13
From fires to Derby, Journalism, McCarthy plow on
nbc_pl_leicestersouthhamptonv2_250503.jpg
08:10
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Southampton MWK 35
Garcia_raw.jpg
02:41
Emotions surround Garcia’s return to the Derby
nbc_horse_allowanceracev2_250503.jpg
02:09
Goal Oriented wins Race No. 3 at Churchills Downs
nbc_pl_eveips_250503.jpg
10:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 35
nbc_pl_hirstgoalv2_250503.jpg
01:29
Hirst heads Ipswich level at 2-2 against Everton
nbc_horse_berrylegetteintvv2_250503.jpg
03:42
Panthers’ Legette makes 151st Kentucky Derby pick
nbc_horse_riderupfeature_250503.jpg
42
Top jockeys dreaming of 151st Kentucky Derby win
nbc_horse_epicuniversefeaturev2_250503.jpg
01:16
Bailey and Moss take on Epic Universe
nbc_pl_ayewgoal_250503.jpg
01:11
Ayew doubles Leicester’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_encisogoalv2_250503.jpg
01:06
Enciso’s screamer pulls one back for Ipswich
nbc_pl_mcneilgoal_250503.jpg
01:13
McNeil drills Everton 2-0 in front of Ipswich Town