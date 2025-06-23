 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks trade Trevor Zegras to Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and draft picks
Nneka Ogwumike
Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, WNBA players union president, speaks out on CBA negotiations

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thunder need 'star power' to remain memorable

June 23, 2025 11:10 AM
The Dan Patrick Show crew highlight the Oklahoma City Thunder's victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals, sharing what they need to do to remain memorable moving forward.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_dps_jeffteagueinterview_250620.jpg
13:55
Teague takes Pacers in Game 7 of NBA Finals
nbc_dps_shadeursandersdiscussion_250620.jpg
05:35
Sanders caught speeding, needs to ‘show maturity’
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame6reax_250620.jpg
08:16
Pacers ‘dominated’ Thunder in Game 6 win
nbc_dps_michaelozanianinterview_250619.jpg
08:50
Why Walter is the right fit for Lakers sale
nbc_dps_dponlakerssale_250619.jpg
06:05
Why did Buss family sell Lakers share now?
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250619.jpg
14:38
Rodgers could bridge ‘culture gap’ with production
nbc_dps_brendanhaywoodinterview_250619.jpg
15:12
Pacers must think ‘big picture’ with Haliburton
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_250619.jpg
10:04
How Lakers sale can improve the franchise
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
nbc_dps_tyresehaliburtondiscussion_250617.jpg
16:43
Why Haliburton stayed in Game 5 despite injury
nbc_dps_jjspauninterview_250617.jpg
06:34
Spaun ‘was stunned’ after winning birdie putt
nbc_dps_gagewoodarkansas_250617.jpg
05:09
Takeaways from Wood’s historic CWS no-hitter
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame5reax_250617.jpg
07:35
Haliburton was ‘not a factor’ in Game 5
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250613.jpg
16:26
Thunder ‘could be in trouble’ without adjustments
nbc_dps_jack_michaels_nhl_250613.jpg
05:12
Oilers ‘thrive’ in overtime of Stanley Cup Finals
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_dlb_giannistradediscussion_250623.jpg
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
nbc_dlb_kevindurantdiscussion_250623.jpg
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250623.jpg
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
nbc_nas_whatdrivesaid_250622.jpg
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
nbc_nas_poconohl_250622.jpg
14:50
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursglenhighlights_250622.jpg
12:03
Highlights: IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_imsa_pauldirestainterview_250622.jpg
01:48
Di Resta ‘steadily fought forward’ for LMP2 win
gtd_interview.jpg
01:44
Late-race dramatics give Gamble and Co. GTD win
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_imsa_harperandhesseinterview_250622.jpg
01:11
Harper, Hesse victorious in GTD Pro at the Glen
nbc_imsa_finaleinterview_250622.jpg
02:00
Meyer Shank ‘made it happen’ in Sahlen’s Six Hours
minjee_site.jpg
14:09
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_kpgmtrophypresentation_250622.jpg
05:39
‘Really special': Lee receives third major trophy
nbc_racing_thomasinterview_250622.jpg
01:04
Thomas unpacks head-on collision at Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgrd3hl_250621.jpg
11:58
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3