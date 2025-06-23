 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani pitches sharp first inning for Dodgers before driving in 5 runs at the plate
MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way and Chandler Simpson returns
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies take charge in NL East, Junior Caminero leads Rays’ rise
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Bradley recaps 'special' Travelers Championship

June 23, 2025 01:49 PM
Check out the best soundbites from the 2025 Travelers Championship, including tournament winner Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley.
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
1:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
2:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
3:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
0:52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
1:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
2:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Now Playing

nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
02:59
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
05:00
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_oht_libertylosses_250623.jpg
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
nbc_oht_acesfever_250623.jpg
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_dlb_messiclubworldcupdiscussion_250623.jpg
03:47
Messi, Inter Miami must advance CWC group stage
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars
nbc_dlb_miamiheattradeproblems_250623.jpg
05:27
Should the Heat have traded Jovic for Durant?
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradley_250623.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_dlb_giannistradediscussion_250623.jpg
03:14
Do Heat have assets to trade for Giannis?
nbc_dlb_kevindurantdiscussion_250623.jpg
02:49
Rockets didn’t have to ‘give up future’ for Durant
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250623.jpg
01:55
Collier’s price may result in advantageous MVP bet
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA Draft
nbc_nas_whatdrivesaid_250622.jpg
04:01
Cup drivers recap Pocono race won by Briscoe
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_250623.jpg
11:02
Pacers vs. Thunder one of best NBA Finals what-ifs
nbc_dps_nbafinalsgame7reax_250623.jpg
05:21
Thunder need ‘star power’ to remain memorable
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_250623.jpg
19:20
Will people even remember the 2025 NBA Finals?
nbc_dps_kevinduranttradev2_250623.jpg
03:19
Durant trade makes Rockets ‘extremely dangerous’
nbc_dps_shaealexanderthunderrecap_250623.jpg
03:38
Presti’s time ‘in the lab’ paid off for Thunder
nbc_dps_haliburtoninjuryreax_250623.jpg
02:50
Haliburton’s injury will impact Pacers next season
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?