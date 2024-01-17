 Skip navigation
Allen playing at high level ahead of Bills-Chiefs

January 17, 2024 01:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go Inside the Numbers to discuss Josh Allen's 52-yard run against the Steelers, and the high level he's playing at as the Bills head into their Divisional Round matchup against the Chiefs.
