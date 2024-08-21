Watch Now
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into which rookie pass catchers are among the favorites to lead their draft class in receiving yards.
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the potential of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive linemen Darius Robinson, breaking down his physical skillset and the role he might play in the NFL.
Nabers will be the ‘go-to guy’ for the Giants
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why Malik Nabers is the "most versatile and explosive" receiver on the New York Giants, making him the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones heading into the season.
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Chris Simms picks apart Drake Maye's inconsistencies during his preseason performance against the Eagles, showing that he's still not ready to play and why there's no way New England is going to start him in Week 1.
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Chris Simms says the "comfort level is real" for Jayden Daniels at the helm for the Commanders, and is displaying how he's a natural thrower and runner for Washington during the preseason.
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Chris Simms sifts through all the encouraging signs for Caleb Williams and the Bears in the preseason contest against the Bengals despite initially starting the game with three straight three-and-outs.
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
Chris Simms breaks down the latest news on Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's meniscus injury and discusses how Sam Darnold could be a valuable replacement for the rookie signal-caller.
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss what the the San Francisco 49ers would need to trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Pittsburgh Steelers and why rookie Dominick Puni is worth watching.
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Chicago Bears defensive line and EDGE group, discussing why rookie Austin Booker could be the guy who steps up opposite Montez Sweat.
Reed can be the St. Brown for the Packers
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers preview the positional groups on the Green Bay Packers, discussing why second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed can be the No. 1 option in the passing game.
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
Chris Simms breaks down the Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback dilemma and touches on similar situations around the league ahead of the 2024 NFL season.