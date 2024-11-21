Watch Now
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their top bets for the Week 12 slate, with looks at the Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Tampa Bay returns from a bye looking to chase the dormant Falcons in the NFC South, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the Bucs to get the job done against the Giants and trim the deficit in the division to one game.
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the Week 12 Ravens vs. Chargers matchup, explaining why Justin Herbert and LA's defense can be focal points in securing the win.
NFL Week 12 preview: Eagles vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 12 NFC clash between the Eagles and Rams, zeroing in on Jalen Carter's presence, challenges Cooper Kupp could pose, and much more.
NFL Week 12 preview: Cardinals vs. Seahawks
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are coming off a bye in Week 12 and taking on division rival Seattle, and while Chris Simms and Mike Florio both see the game as a coin flip, they're both split on the eventual outcome.
NFL Week 12 preview: 49ers vs. Packers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms say it's "desperation time" for the 49ers entering a Week 12 matchup against the Packers and ponder if San Francisco can put together the complete game they need in Green Bay.
NFL Week 12 preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Broncos will prevail over the Raiders thanks to their consistent defense, Bo Nix's impressive ascension, and hunger for the playoffs.
NFL Week 12 preview: Cowboys vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms have "no faith" in the Cowboys against the Commanders and are more interested in the state of Washington's offense having slipped over the past two weeks.
NFL Week 12 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Despite improved play from Drake Maye and the Patriots, Chris Simms and Mike Florio share why they like the Dolphins to win and cover the spread at home in Week 12 against New England.
NFL Week 12 preview: Lions vs. Colts
Chris Simms says Detroit is on a march to the Super Bowl and playing the best football out of any team in the NFL right now and it's not close, as he and Mike Florio are taking the Lions on the road against the Colts.
NFL Week 12 preview: Titans vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Texans have the edge over the Titans in a Week 12 divisional matchup that could be closer than the spread suggests.
NFL Week 12 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
With Sam Darnold (foot) limited in practice, Chris Simms says the Vikings need to run the ball more in Week 12 against the Bears, and while he likes Minnesota to hand Chicago its 5th-straight loss, Mike Florio disagrees.