Give me the headlines: 'Deja vu all over again'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Navy All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Digital Series to be Released November 12
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend recap: Rivalry Series in women’s hockey, NHK Trophy in figure skating
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Navy All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Digital Series to be Released November 12
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Give me the headlines: 'Deja vu all over again'
November 10, 2025 11:45 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers reveal their headlines for Week 10, from "Staff-FOUR’d" to "deja vu all over again" and more.
Related Videos
01:17
Lions’ Gibbs ‘goes nuclear’ in win over Commanders
01:21
Bet on Eagles’ Smith to have big game vs. Packers
06:09
McBride, Achane thrive in Week 10; Fields falters
09:26
Dart hurt as Giants blow lead to Williams, Bears
04:05
Marks, Texans earn epic comeback win over Jaguars
04:16
Will Rams QB Stafford win NFL MVP award this year?
05:00
How will Patriots use RBs Henderson, Stevenson?
04:19
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
06:23
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?
02:37
Giants fire coach Daboll after 2-8 start to season
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
12:25
Dolphins exploited Bills’ ‘lack of intensity’
01:53
Achane is in line for a big day against Washington
08:32
Patriots prove they’re ‘a different animal’ in AFC
04:14
AFC No. 1 seed odds: Patriots, Colts are favorites
02:07
‘Give me the Bears’ on the road versus Minnesota
01:46
Back Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday night
01:29
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
03:08
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
06:25
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’
04:34
Giants moving on from Daboll feels ‘inevitable’
09:44
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions
08:40
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
02:31
Simms: Henry is a ‘first-ballot’ Hall of Famer
05:20
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
05:13
Stafford’s MVP-level play makes Rams SB contenders
09:03
Colts let Falcons ‘hang around’ in overtime win
04:36
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence
05:01
Identifying Super Bowl contenders after Week 10
06:11
Vrabel’s gamble pays off thanks to Maye, Diggs
Latest Clips
03:19
Padilla makes U.S. history at trampoline worlds
10:18
Passan on Guardians pitchers’ betting indictment
01:50
Coward off to great start despite Grizzlies’ woes
01:39
LAC guards seeing minutes rise with Leonard out
07:36
Exploring Kai Trump’s exemption for the Annika
01:28
Spurs’ Fox has ‘big minutes’ coming
11:04
Sorenstam on Clark playing in pro-am, LPGA changes
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
09:34
Reviewing the Heisman Race, playoff picture
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense
10:01
Mavericks’ tough start shows clashing timelines
09:45
Pistons getting leaps from multiple young players
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
02:04
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
03:57
Mannix: Markkanen generating trade buzz across NBA
13:30
Bills’ ‘exposing’ loss raises major questions
06:28
Patriots are ‘capable’ of reaching Super Bowl
03:27
Why teams, leagues must demand more transparency
02:46
Patriots are ‘for real in every aspect’ at 8-2
02:49
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
01:17
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
04:29
Harbaugh: These players have ‘hearts of champions’
07:35
James: We were ready for Steelers’ physicality
01:05
Allen: ‘Had to draw up my own play’ for LAC record
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue