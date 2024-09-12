 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

September 12, 2024 11:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Cardinals can hold strong against the Rams in Week 2 or if Los Angeles will be able to overcome injuries and get back on track.
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Jaguars
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Eagles
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
Week 2 preview: Bengals vs. Chiefs
Week 2 preview: Steelers vs. Broncos
Week 2 preview: Jets vs. Titans
Week 2 preview: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Week 2 preview: Chargers vs. Panthers
Week 2 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
