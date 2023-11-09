 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Buccaneers

November 9, 2023 12:22 PM
The Buccaneers are currently mired in a four-game losing streak, and while Chris Simms expects Tampa Bay's misery to continue, Mike Florio is taking the Titans on the road in Week 10.
Up Next
nbc_simms_bills_231109v3.jpg
1:26
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jets_231109.jpg
6:05
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231109.jpg
2:21
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboys_231109.jpg
3:17
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231109.jpg
3:33
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falcons_231109v2.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelers_231109__472287.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
Now Playing
USATSI_21827392.jpg
3:32
Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_49ers_231109__108583.jpg
4:13
Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
USATSI_21830179.jpg
3:21
Week 10 preview: Texans vs. Bengals
Now Playing
DeeDub.jpg
2:43
Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_colts_231109_1920x1080_2280979011842__894787.jpg
4:00
Week 10 preview: Colts vs. Patriots
Now Playing