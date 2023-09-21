Watch Now
Week 3 preview: Bears vs. Chiefs
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why the Chiefs improved defense could create problems for Justin Fields and the Bears in Week 3 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Week 3 preview: Rams vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview a critical fixture for the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals, who are in dire need of a win as they get set for a Super Bowl LVI rematch against the Los Angeles Rams.
Week 3 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio detail why the Eagles must find their offensive groove in Week 3 against an effective Buccaneers defense on the road.
Week 3 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview Sunday Night Football's clash between the Steelers and Raiders, detailing why Pittsburgh's offense needs to show immediate improvement in Week 3.
Give me the headlines: ATL ‘Finding Their Wings’
Chris Simms gives his headlines for NFL Week 2, in which the Falcons picked up an encouraging win over the Packers, Sam Howell impressed for the Commanders and Justin Fields' Bears continued to stumble out of the gate.
After loss to Seahawks, jury still out on Lions’ D
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Seattle Seahawks' victory against the Detroit Lions, in which Geno Smith carved up the Lions' defense in overtime.
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline key components for Week 2's SNF matchup between an explosive Dolphins offense and an encouraging Patriots defense.
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms and Mike Florio debate whether the Denver Broncos can avoid a second straight home loss when they host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio talk about whether Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills can recover from losing to an Aaron Rodger-less Jets when they host a well-coached Las Vegas Raiders team.
Raiders, 49ers, Lions, Jags among Week 2 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 2, including the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and more.
Week 2 preview: Browns vs. Steelers
Although the Browns are favored, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why they think the Steelers have too much on the line at home than to take a loss in Week 2.
Week 2 preview: Saints vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the early Monday night game between the Saints and Panthers, talking about whether Derek Carr can continue to look comfortable while on the road.