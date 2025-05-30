Watch Now
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women's Open round
Watch the top moments (with a blooper or two) from Nelly Korda's stellar second round of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course.
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
Nelly Korda watches the highlights -- and, yes, lowlights -- of her stellar 5-under 67 second round of the U.S. Women's Open and walks Amy Rogers through her outing and takeaways.
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
Angel Yin started hot at the U.S. Women's Open, firing a 4-under 68 to enter Friday tied atop the leaderboard.
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's even-par U.S. Women's Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Erin, Wisconsin.
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women's Open showcases the growth of women's golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Keep your eyes on the short yet "diabolical" par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway's Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women's Open.
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
Ahead of the U.S. Women's Open, take a closer look at Lydia Ko's golf journey, from starting the sport as a young girl to becoming a "prodigy" as an adult to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
Watch the biggest moments from the final round of the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at El Camaleón Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.