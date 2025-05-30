 Skip navigation
Top News

Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo fires a 66 to lead U.S. Women’s Open after second round morning groupings
Shane Bieber
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Shane Bieber and Thairo Estrada
Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays
Twins at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

Top Clips

nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs

May 30, 2025 02:34 PM
Kyle Dvorchak explains why Rashee Rice's ADP should rise this summer, now working without limitations at OTAs, and despite potential risk, "all signs are pointing up" for the Chiefs WR.

nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
04:02
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
02:09
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
04:48
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields
nbc_pft_tuckerreleased_250530.jpg
09:53
Ravens weren’t comfortable with Tucker uncertainty
nbc_pft_willlevis_250530.jpg
08:13
Titans keeping Levis on roster is ‘dysfunctional’
nbc_pft_tyreekhilloptions_250530.jpg
05:54
Hill doesn’t have many options besides Dolphins
nbc_pft_camward_250530.jpg
02:28
Ward’s experience makes him clear starter in TEN
nbc_pft_tyreekhillcaptain_250530.jpg
08:44
Hill doesn’t feel he ‘deserves’ to be a captain
nbc_pft_tyreekhilllevelofplay_250530.jpg
02:23
How long Hill can maintain high level of play
nbc_pft_danquinn_250530.jpg
05:49
Quinn looks good because he has Daniels
nbc_pft_commandersweapons_250530.jpg
10:05
Daniels embracing offseason work is ‘encouraging’
nbc_pft_commanderseaglesgap_250530.jpg
06:14
Has WAS significantly closed the gap with PHI?
nbc_roto_pearsall_250529.jpg
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
DanielJonesColtsBet.jpg
02:08
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250529.jpg
09:52
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Browns QBs
nbc_pft_whichdoesntbelong_250529.jpg
04:15
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks
nbc_pft_tj_watt_steelers_250529.jpg
09:21
Watt skips OTAs as he waits for next deal
nbc_pft_prep_rodgers_steelers_250529.jpg
06:38
Rodgers’ preparation or lack thereof will be clear
nbc_pft_rodgers_pit_steelers_250529.jpg
07:20
King: Steelers don’t have ‘great option’ at QB
nbc_pft_darius_slay_steelers_250529.jpg
05:10
Slay cites ‘sacrifices’ necessary to be a champion
nbc_pft_calebwatchingfilm_250529.jpg
04:43
Johnson will help Williams watch film efficiently
nbc_pft_nodraft_250529.jpg
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
oly_at_gstphilly_colehockerintv.jpg
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
nbc_roto_frenchopen_250530.jpg
01:51
Swiatek, Sabalenka headline French Open favorites
nbc_roto_consmythetrophy_250530.jpg
02:20
McDavid, Draisaitl among Conn Smythe best bets
nbc_smx_WMXcoordinator_250530.jpg
05:40
How Women’s Motocross embodies ‘a bigger purpose’
nbc_roto_psgintermilan_250530.jpg
01:55
Target live betting in Champions League final
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
nbc_smx_HGTWNodds_250530.jpg
04:51
Pro Motocross title, Hangtown ‘a two horse race’
Tomac.jpg
04:15
Hangtown is Tomac’s ‘strength’ with three 450 wins
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_smx_insider30board_250530.jpg
10:18
Jett vs. Tomac is a ‘gift we don’t get often’
nbc_dps_coreyalexander_250530.jpg
14:49
What should level of concern be for Pacers fans?
nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
nbc_smx_motohypevidep_250530.jpg
17
Gear up for MotoAmerica Superbikes on Peacock
nbc_golf_erinhillstalk_250529.jpg
04:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
01:19
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
03:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_lgpausopenrd1_250529.jpg
18:21
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
06:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
nbc_nas_mayranking_250529.jpg
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
nbc_xxx_pldartsfinal_250529.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 Premier League Darts Final