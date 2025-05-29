 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watt skips OTAs as he waits for next deal

May 29, 2025 08:26 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how the Steelers should play their cards with T.J. Watt, given his age at this point in his career, and weigh in on what they could get in a trade for him.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250529.jpg
09:52
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Browns QBs
nbc_pft_whichdoesntbelong_250529.jpg
04:15
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks
nbc_pft_prep_rodgers_steelers_250529.jpg
06:38
Rodgers’ preparation or lack thereof will be clear
nbc_pft_rodgers_pit_steelers_250529.jpg
07:20
King: Steelers don’t have ‘great option’ at QB
nbc_pft_darius_slay_steelers_250529.jpg
05:10
Slay cites ‘sacrifices’ necessary to be a champion
nbc_pft_calebwatchingfilm_250529.jpg
04:43
Johnson will help Williams watch film efficiently
nbc_pft_nodraft_250529.jpg
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscomments_250529.jpg
05:45
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250528.jpg
01:22
Kingsbury discusses QB Daniels bulking up
nbc_roto_diggs_2050528.jpg
01:05
Diggs could make Patriots debut by Week 4
nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
06:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_csu_darnoldsmith_250528.jpg
17:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Escaped From NY’
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_csu_devintop5defenses_250528.jpg
23:59
Broncos, Eagles lead McCourty’s top five defenses
nbc_csu_2025dpoyodds_250528.jpg
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_psurbint_250520_(1).jpg
08:27
How Allen, Singleton make each other better
kaytron_nick.jpg
16:04
Allen, Singleton juggle football and friendship
nbc_cfb_mendozaintv_250520.jpg
19:52
How Mendoza’s Cuban heritage informs his play
nbc_cfb_dayintv_250520.jpg
23:04
Day: ‘Takes everybody’ to win a championship
nbc_cfb_daypersonalclipv2_250501.jpg
06:04
Day: ‘No time for resting’ after championship run
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
nbc_cfb_dayclipv2_250501.jpg
08:14
Day: Need to be disciplined, not extraordinary
nbc_pl_bestofpensaves_250529.jpg
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_racing_detriotpreview_250528.jpg
13:18
Will anyone stop Penske at Detroit Grand Prix?
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_pl_allredcardscomp_250528.jpg
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season