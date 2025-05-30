 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
2025 IMSA Detroit starting lineup: Acura sweeps front row in taking first pole of season
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers to miss at least 2 games while in WNBA’s concussion protocol
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is day-to-day after injuring his left toe in mishap

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2

May 30, 2025 06:29 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
3:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
6:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
2:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
1:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
9:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
1:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
9:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
4:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
Now Playing
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
4:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
1:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
03:19
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
01:34
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend
nbc_golf_usword2_250530.jpg
15:36
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
01:39
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
nbc_imsa_detroitquali_250530.jpg
07:17
Qualifying Highlights: Detroit Sports Car Classic
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_golf_kordaint_250530.jpg
02:33
Korda ‘very pleased’ after career-best USWO round
nbc_golf_kordard2_250530.jpg
07:04
HLs: Korda posts her best U.S. Women’s Open round
nbc_dps_sportsteammusic_250530.jpg
10:57
Should teams only use music from their city/state?
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season
oly_at_gstphilly_colehockerintv.jpg
05:26
Hocker’s kick coming along nicely ahead of Philly
nbc_roto_frenchopen_250530.jpg
01:51
Swiatek, Sabalenka headline French Open favorites
nbc_roto_consmythetrophy_250530.jpg
02:20
McDavid, Draisaitl among Conn Smythe best bets
nbc_smx_WMXcoordinator_250530.jpg
05:40
How Women’s Motocross embodies ‘a bigger purpose’
nbc_roto_psgintermilan_250530.jpg
01:55
Target live betting in Champions League final
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6
nbc_smx_HGTWNodds_250530.jpg
04:51
Pro Motocross title, Hangtown ‘a two horse race’
Tomac.jpg
04:15
Hangtown is Tomac’s ‘strength’ with three 450 wins
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250530.jpg
14:23
Who is facing most pressure for 2025 NFL season?
nbc_smx_insider30board_250530.jpg
10:18
Jett vs. Tomac is a ‘gift we don’t get often’