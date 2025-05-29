 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

King: Steelers don’t have 'great option' at QB

May 29, 2025 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain how Aaron Rodgers’ hesitancy to make a decision has left a bad taste in the Steelers' mouth, but note their only other option is Mason Rudolph.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_pft_varbel_on_diggs_250529.jpg
02:59
Vrabel wants his players to make ‘great decisions’
nbc_pft_brownsqb_250529.jpg
09:52
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Browns QBs
nbc_pft_whichdoesntbelong_250529.jpg
04:15
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Recent No. 1 picks
nbc_pft_tj_watt_steelers_250529.jpg
09:21
Watt skips OTAs as he waits for next deal
nbc_pft_prep_rodgers_steelers_250529.jpg
06:38
Rodgers’ preparation or lack thereof will be clear
nbc_pft_darius_slay_steelers_250529.jpg
05:10
Slay cites ‘sacrifices’ necessary to be a champion
nbc_pft_calebwatchingfilm_250529.jpg
04:43
Johnson will help Williams watch film efficiently
nbc_pft_nodraft_250529.jpg
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
nbc_pft_calebwilliamscomments_250529.jpg
05:45
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments
nbc_roto_lionsoc_250528.jpg
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250528.jpg
01:22
Kingsbury discusses QB Daniels bulking up
nbc_roto_diggs_2050528.jpg
01:05
Diggs could make Patriots debut by Week 4
nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
06:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
nbc_csu_darnoldsmith_250528.jpg
17:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Escaped From NY’
nbc_csu_devintushpush_250528.jpg
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
nbc_csu_devintop5defenses_250528.jpg
23:59
Broncos, Eagles lead McCourty’s top five defenses
nbc_csu_2025dpoyodds_250528.jpg
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
nbc_pft_insugnedpicks_250528.jpg
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
nbc_pft_billshardknocks_250528.jpg
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
nbc_pft_newcoordinators_250528.jpg
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250528.jpg
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_chasepreseason_250528.jpg
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
nbc_pft_jamescook_250528.jpg
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
nbc_pft_tbonrodgers_250528.jpg
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
nbc_pft_rudolph_250528.jpg
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
nbc_pft_haasonreddick_250528.jpg
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_psurbint_250520_(1).jpg
08:27
How Allen, Singleton make each other better
kaytron_nick.jpg
16:04
Allen, Singleton juggle football and friendship
nbc_cfb_mendozaintv_250520.jpg
19:52
How Mendoza’s Cuban heritage informs his play
nbc_cfb_dayintv_250520.jpg
23:04
Day: ‘Takes everybody’ to win a championship
nbc_cfb_daypersonalclipv2_250501.jpg
06:04
Day: ‘No time for resting’ after championship run
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
nbc_cfb_dayclipv2_250501.jpg
08:14
Day: Need to be disciplined, not extraordinary
nbc_pl_bestofpensaves_250529.jpg
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_ncaamenschampionship_250528.jpg
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
nbc_golf_osuteamintv_250528.jpg
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
nbc_racing_detriotpreview_250528.jpg
13:18
Will anyone stop Penske at Detroit Grand Prix?
nbc_golf_fedexcup_250528.jpg
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
nbc_pl_allredcardscomp_250528.jpg
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
nbc_dps_pacersknicksgame4recap_250528.jpg
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
nbc_dlb_pacersandhaliburton_250528.jpg
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season