Kamara, Pollard lead top fantasy RBs of Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why Alvin Kamara, Tony Pollard and Isaac Guerendo are running backs that should be in for big fantasy games in Week 14.
Lower fantasy expectations for Metcalf, Kincaid
The FFHH crew urge fantasy managers to be cautious before starting DK Metcalf, Adam Thielen and Dalton Kincaid given their recent trends and tough matchups in Week 14.
Expect big numbers from London, Nabers in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the top fantasy pass catchers for Week 14, breaking down the potential of Malik Nabers, Drake London, Mike Evans and more.
Declining workload hurts Hubbard, White in Week 14
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. explain why they're out on Chuba Hubbard and Rachaad White in Week 14, citing workload changes as a major reasons for fading both running backs.
TNF bets: Williams, Patrick props provide value
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite prop bets for Packers vs. Lions on Thursday Night Football, discussing action on Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.
Darnold, Burrow headline QB Week 14 Love list
The FFHH crew breaks down why Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Tua Tagovailoa have favorable fantasy matchups while Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers may struggle yet again in Week 14.
Evaluating Packers’ complicated fantasy WR room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the latest with the Packers’ offense, particularly how none of Green Bay’s receivers are reliable fantasy targets given their recent trends.
Don’t count on Freiermuth in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down why Pat Freiermuth is a “touchdown dependent” target in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, urging fantasy managers to proceed with caution in Week 14.
Mooney, Jennings lead WR start/sit decisions
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss the toughest wide receiver start/sit decisions for Week 14, including takes on Jauan Jennings, Darnell Mooney and more.
Can Williams, Young continue strong fantasy play?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy production of Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, who are both coming off back-to-back weeks of impressive performances.
Time to drop Ravens’ Johnson in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why he’s giving up on Dionate Johnson after back-to-back weeks of not catching a pass, discussing how the 28-year-old has failed to make an impact since being traded to the Ravens.
Be cautious with Hubbard, Hunt in Week 14
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should fade Kareem Hunt and re-evaluate their expectations for Chuba Hubbard in Week 14.
Mayfield could benefit from matchup vs. Raiders
The FFHH crew explain why Baker Mayfield is still a viable fantasy quarterback despite three straight games with one or fewer touchdown passes, citing a solid matchup vs. the Raiders as a reason to give him the start.