MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
No. 2 Michigan closing gap on No. 1 Arizona in AP Top 25, Duke falls out of top five
Jacob Rodriguez
Former QB Jacob Rodriguez now is an All-America linebacker for Texas Tech
Syndication: South Bend Tribune
College Football Playoff 12-team bracket: James Madison, Miami, Alabama in; Notre Dame, Duke out

Top Clips

ashton_jeanty.jpg
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
herbert.jpg
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

'Not worried' about Allen after rough fantasy game

December 22, 2025 01:08 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers examine Sunday Scaries from Week 16 with Josh Allen scoring under 8 fantasy points against the Cleveland Browns.

ashton_jeanty.jpg
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
herbert.jpg
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
nbc_ffhh_patriots_251222.jpg
11:07
Diggs, Maye shine on SNF vs. Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jags_broncos_251222.jpg
07:15
Lawrence playing the best ball of his career
nbc_csu_chargerscowboys_251222.jpg
03:51
Simms: Herbert should be in MVP conversation
nbc_csu_afc1seed_251222.jpg
03:42
Broncos control path to No. 1 seed in AFC
nbc_bte_texanschargers_251222.jpg
02:02
What’s at stake for Texans vs. Chargers?
nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
14:53
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
01:43
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_251222.jpg
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
nbc_pft_jagsbroncos_251222.jpg
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_251222.jpg
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
nbc_pft_patriotsdrakemaye_251222.jpg
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
nbc_pft_playoffspots_251222.jpg
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
nbc_pft_ravensprimetime_251222.jpg
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
Hunter_int_raw.jpg
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
nbc_psnff_henryout_251221.jpg
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
nbc_psnff_steveafc_251221.jpg
01:09
AFC No. 1 seed probability with Steve Kornacki
nbc_psnff_postgameint_251221.jpg
01:40
Maye, Diggs and Chaisson reflect on win vs. Ravens

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251222.jpg
02:42
Best bets for 49ers-Colts MNF matchup
nbc_ffhh_bengalsdolphins_251222.jpg
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
nbc_nba_askkb_251222.jpg
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
nbc_nba_lowvibesthekingsbucks_251222.jpg
09:56
How LAC poor season can lead to potential trades
nbc_nba_dksegmentsmallballpickset_251222.jpg
05:05
Take the over on 3’s made for Knueppel vs. Cavs
nbc_nba_lowvibes_251222.jpg
02:08
Why vibes for talented Cavs are at ‘all-time low’
nbc_nba_snallballhighvibescade_251222.jpg
07:44
Pistons taking advantage of ‘unworldly’ defense
nbc_nba_smallballhighvibes_251222.jpg
09:52
How Spurs’ ‘young core’ is creating good vibes
nbc_bte_ravenspackers_251222.jpg
01:47
Ravens have a ‘puncher’s chance’ against Packers
nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_roto_sasthunder_251222.jpg
02:11
Take the under for Spurs vs. Thunder
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
nbc_snf_nebalhl_251221.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots rally late to defeat Ravens
StevensonFinalTD12-22.jpg
48
Stevenson rumbles in to give Pats the late lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251221.jpg
02:06
Speed Round: NFL Week 16 Super Bowl 60 Wish List
korny_boy_251221.jpg
04:02
Kornacki shares how BUF, HOU can get top AFC seed
nbc_fnia_jagsbroncos_251221.jpg
04:04
Lawrence ‘excellent’ in Jaguars’ win vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_bearsniners_251221.jpg
50
CHI ready for test vs. SF on SNF in Week 17
nbc_snf_williamstd_251221.jpg
49
Williams makes over-the-shoulder touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_packersravens_251221.jpg
43
GB must ‘rely on’ Jacobs vs. BAL in Week 17
nbc_fnia_steelerslions_251221.jpg
02:19
Analyzing wild finish of Steelers vs. Lions
nbc_snf_flowerstdv2_251221.jpg
55
Flowers takes reverse to the house vs. Patriots
nbc_fnia_jaguars_251221.jpg
02:17
Jaguars’ confidence on full display vs. Broncos
HunterHenryTD12-21.jpg
47
Maye finds Henry off play action for touchdown
nbc_nba_miavsnyk_brunsonhl_251221.jpg
02:02
HLs: Brunson scores season-high 47 in Knicks win
nbc_fnia_dkmetcalf_251221.jpg
22
Source: NFL will examine Metcalf incident with fan
nbc_cbb_michiganhl_251221.jpg
04:11
Highlights: Michigan rolls through La Salle
HenryTD12-21.jpg
52
Henry gets Ravens on the board vs. Patriots
JudkinsInjury12-21.jpg
35
Browns hope Judkins is ready for Week 1 of 2026