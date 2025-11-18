Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LPGA hands out awards, but two big ones not yet locked up
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LPGA hands out awards, but two big ones not yet locked up
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
RSM Classic 2025: How to watch, tee times from PGA Tour’s fall finale
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Reports: Frenchman fighting to keep PGA Tour card headed to LIV Golf’s Cleeks
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Consider TEs Shultz, Johnson on waivers
November 18, 2025 01:00 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the list of tight ends they recommend for fantasy managers scouring the waiver wire.
Related Videos
03:17
Snag ‘fantasy cheat code’ Brissett off waivers
03:44
NFL Week 11 superlatives
01:21
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
11:45
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around
01:42
How Eagles stand without Lane Johnson
07:41
Florio: Feels like the season is lost for Falcons
05:53
Schottenheimer: We’re not done honoring Kneeland
08:02
Cowboys’ win over Raiders was ‘confidence booster’
07:49
Gannon’s seat grows hotter entering Week 12
10:55
Jones praising Pickens only causes more headaches
16:33
Spitting is ‘the ultimate act of disrespect’
05:48
Lamb, Pickens benched for opening drive
06:12
Chiefs’ mindset amid possibly missing playoffs
03:33
Cowboys use grief from Kneeland as fuel vs Raiders
01:40
Why Allen needs to be in your lineup vs. Texans
01:25
Pick up Wilson if Jacobs is out vs. Vikings
01:29
PIT fantasy implications after Rodgers’ injury
02:51
Sunday Scaries: Jackson, Herbert, Chase, McConkey
01:22
Jeanty, Cowboys spread among MNF best bets
02:04
Weekend Warriors: Collins, Samuel, Watson
02:02
Krick: ‘This game scares me,’ PIT vs. CHI preview
02:55
Chiefs’ offense is not the juggernaut it once was
02:42
Reviewing SNF’s lack of fantasy production
01:45
Broncos RB Harvey struggles despite starting
04:37
Recapping Rams-Seahawks after tight division game
04:02
Brissett ‘understands the assignment’ as AZ QB
04:39
Purdy gives 49ers offense an ‘extra dimension’
02:38
McMillan is ‘a complete WR’ for Panthers offense
04:44
Atlanta Falcons offensive outlook after injuries
06:25
Tucker ‘looked awesome’ for Buccaneers vs. Bills
Latest Clips
02:06
Cunningham gets Nike signature shoe
09:48
Will Clippers miss playoffs this season?
09:10
Are the Tour’s best playing in enough fall events?
05:04
Expect Markkanen to have big night vs. Lakers
09:49
Duren’s monster game headlines wild night
05:07
Raptors showing positive signs amid winning streak
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
06:05
Debating which NBA players have best sneaker lines
01:59
HLs: Bulls end skid, defeat Nuggets in thriller
05:22
Which sneaker brands will Steph consider joining?
05:30
Rivers crafts current starting five vs. ‘Monstars’
02:15
Steph’s game has aged ‘gracefully’ with Warriors
01:57
HLs: OKC rides historic first to win vs. Pelicans
01:59
HLs: Wolves rout Mavs for fifth win in six games
02:00
HLs: Ingram, Raptors grind out win against Hornets
01:53
Spida season: Mitchell drops 37 against Bucks
01:59
HLs: Maxey’s eruption lifts 76ers past Clippers
01:56
Highlights: Heat escape Knicks in thriller
01:55
HLs: Pistons top Pacers behind Duren’s huge night
01:18
Cavaliers’ backcourt ‘phenomenal’ against Bucks
04:31
How Mitchell is helping to empower Cavs teammates
01:44
Giannis suffers groin injury against Cavaliers
01:58
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavaliers past Bucks
01:02
Merrill: Cavs are ‘getting close’ offensively
02:00
Spurs will be ‘cautious’ with Wemby’s calf injury
03:43
Mitchell’s patience is ‘on a different level’
04:22
Assessing Cavs’ development in wake of injuries
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue