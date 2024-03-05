 Skip navigation
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr.
Acuña Jr. expects to be ready for opening day after NL MVP’s knee exam turns up no major issues
Justin Verlander
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander to start season on injured list
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
How Jack Alexy sprinted to the top of U.S. swimming

nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_240305.jpg
Arenas: NBA should ‘leave the game the way it is’
nbc_golf_gt_bridgestonegolf_240305.jpg
Bridgestone’s ‘Mindset’ ball improves mental game
nbc_golf_gt_hardestcourses_240305.jpg
Scheffler testing new putter at tough Bay Hill

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_dps_gilbertarenasinterview_240305.jpg
Arenas: NBA should ‘leave the game the way it is’
nbc_golf_gt_bridgestonegolf_240305.jpg
Bridgestone’s ‘Mindset’ ball improves mental game
nbc_golf_gt_hardestcourses_240305.jpg
Scheffler testing new putter at tough Bay Hill

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Leaf: Williams is not a Day 1 starter in the NFL

March 5, 2024 02:18 PM
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Russell Wilson's legacy, the NFL draft, and his take on Caleb Williams' NFL outlook.
nbc_pft_jerryjonesallin_240305.jpg
4:21
What does Jones mean by vowing to be ‘all in’?
nbc_pft_franchisetagdeadline_240305.jpg
3:07
Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline
nbc_dps_russellwilsoncut_240305.jpg
13:46
DEN was ‘fleeced’ with Wilson deal from the start
nbc_pft_mikeevans_240305.jpg
2:15
Evans rewarded for being ‘ultimate team guy’ in TB
nbc_pft_desperateteamsqb_240305.jpg
7:39
NFL teams that are most desperate for a QB
nbc_pft_cousinsfuture_240305.jpg
21:44
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move
nbc_pft_jasonkelceretires_240305.jpg
15:55
Kelce ‘willed himself’ to become a HOF center
nbc_pft_kelcekylie_240305.jpg
3:38
Kelce gives Kylie credit in retirement speech
nbc_pft_phillyperfectfit_240305.jpg
7:30
Why Philadelphia was a ‘perfect fit’ for Kelce
nbc_pft_kelcebodycenter_240305.jpg
4:23
Inside the lifestyle of an offensive lineman
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240305.jpg
11:37
Wilson was a ‘monumental organizational blunder’
nbc_pft_russwakeupcall_240305.jpg
9:44
Could Wilson’s release be a necessary wakeup call?
