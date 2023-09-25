Watch Now
Internet breaks as Swift visits Arrowhead, Kelce
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the news that broke the internet on Sunday when pop megastar Taylor Swift watched Travis Kelce's Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Up Next
Smith: Don’t see it working in Chicago for Fields
Smith: Don't see it working in Chicago for Fields
Justin Fields and Zach Wilson continued to struggle in Chicago and New York, respectively, in Week 3. Michael Smith doesn't see either situation getting much better anytime soon.
Cowboys’ upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
Cowboys' upset loss to ARI serves as reality check
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, as well as Dak Prescott's postgame comments about the media's sky-high expectations.
Usher is great fit for Super Bowl halftime show
Usher is great fit for Super Bowl halftime show
Michael Holley, Michael Smith and Nitecast Media founder Nick Hamilton react to the announcement that Usher will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, arguing that the R&B star is a great fit.
Smith: Payton, Broncos had blowout coming
Smith: Payton, Broncos had blowout coming
Michael Holley and Michael Smith say Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos had Sunday's 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins coming, a little bit of "karma" after Payton criticized Nathaniel Hackett's coaching in Denver.
Blowout loss exposes target on Deion’s, CU’s back
Blowout loss exposes target on Deion's, CU's back
Michael Holley and Michael Smith react to Deion Sanders and Colorado's blowout loss to Oregon, inevitable given the target on the Buffaloes' back -- but they argue it's still early in Coach Prime and CU's ascension.
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head
Sanders, Colorado turning CFB on its head
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about the "Prime Effect" and how Deion Sanders being himself is making the Colorado Buffaloes "Black America's team."
Wilson shows Black women can be authentic selves
Wilson shows Black women can be authentic selves
Natalie, Kelsey Nicole Nelson and Terrika Foster-Brasby talk about A'ja Wilson's upcoming book and the freedom of seeing other Black women being their genuine selves.
Wilson ‘deserving’ of WNBA DPOY
Wilson 'deserving' of WNBA DPOY
Terrika Foster-Brasby reveals who she voted to win WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and why she isn't upset A'ja Wilson took home the award.
WNBA MIP was close battle between Sabally, Canada
WNBA MIP was close battle between Sabally, Canada
Terrika Foster-Brasby discusses her WNBA Most Improved Player choice and why it was one of the most difficult decisions this season.
Sun know how to battle through adversity
Sun know how to battle through adversity
Terrika Foster-Brasby joins Brother From Another to talk about the WNBA semifinal matchup between the Sun and Liberty, and how the Connecticut Sun have remained a constant presence in the WNBA Playoffs.
Liberty overcome stingy Mystics in WNBA Playoffs
Liberty overcome stingy Mystics in WNBA Playoffs
Terrika Foster-Brasby joins Brother From Another to talk about the New York Liberty eliminating the Washington Mystics, but without a fight from Mystics guard Natasha Cloud.