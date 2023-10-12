 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_thompsonanalysis_231012.jpg
Is Thompson the face of the LPGA?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gt_rahmspanishopnhl_231012.jpg
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Best Bets - USC at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
nbc_cfb_nduscpreview_231011.jpg
Leftovers & Links: USC’s defensive woes may be the perfect salve for Notre Dame’s third-down struggles
Maryland v Ohio State
College Football Week 7 Latest Updates: What to know and best bets for Ohio State, Washington, Oregon, USC

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_thompsonanalysis_231012.jpg
Is Thompson the face of the LPGA?
nbc_golf_gc_thompsonpgadebut_231012.jpg
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
nbc_golf_gt_rahmspanishopnhl_231012.jpg
Highlights: Rahm, Spanish Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson showing why WNBA MVP voting is a 'joke'

October 12, 2023 03:39 PM
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Natalie react to the Las Vegas Aces continued dominance over the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals and how A'j Wilson's next-level play shows why the MVP voting system is a "joke."
Up Next
nbc_bfa_vikings_231012.jpg
4:24
Assessing trade destinations for Vikings’ Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_eagles_231012.jpg
4:08
Eagles should not be slighted any less than 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_stevekerr_231011.jpg
7:11
Warriors a title contender, contrary to NBA GMs?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_sandersandcol_231011.jpg
12:08
Sanders ‘one-of-a-kind entity’ in college football
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_connorrodgers_231011.jpg
8:17
Hill: NE’s struggles sans Brady exposing Belichick
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nygiants_231011.jpg
5:52
Future bleak for the ‘embarrassment’ Giants
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_broncosissuesv3_231010.jpg
12:22
Moods: Broncos full of ‘wasted potential’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_shadeursanders_231010.jpg
1:23
Moods: Sanders, Colorado need to ‘win with grace’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nuggetslakers_231010.jpg
6:26
Which teams can challenge the Nuggets?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_patriotsdecline_231010.jpg
3:48
Is Belichick’s legacy tarnished by 2023 season?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowboys49ers_231010.jpg
16:01
Cowboys enter season-defining stretch
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mnfrecap_231010.jpg
7:57
Is McDaniels holding the Raiders back?
Now Playing