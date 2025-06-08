 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse
ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Final Round
Jennifer Kupcho birdies final hole, wins first LPGA event in nearly three years at ShopRite
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan
Cup results, points after Michigan as Denny Hamlin takes third win of 2025

Top Clips

kupcho_site.jpg
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Final Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9.8 million purse
ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented By Acer 2025 - Final Round
Jennifer Kupcho birdies final hole, wins first LPGA event in nearly three years at ShopRite
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Michigan
Cup results, points after Michigan as Denny Hamlin takes third win of 2025

Top Clips

kupcho_site.jpg
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_cyc_dauphinestage1hl_250608.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Collier scores 28, McBride hits 6 3-pointers and the Lynx beat the Wings 81-65

  
Published June 8, 2025 06:58 PM
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

Jun 8, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) scores a three point basket against Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Chris Jones/Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Napheesa Collier had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 81-65 on Sunday to extend their season-opening win streak to nine games.

The Lynx (9-0), who won a WNBA-record 13 consecutive games to open a season in 2016, are off to the fourth-best start in league history.

Collier made 10 of 19 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and finished with four assists, four steals and three blocks.

McBride hit a deep 3-pointer about 2 1/2 minutes into the game to make it 5-2 and the Lynx led the rest of the way.

Arike Ogunbowale hit six 3-pointers and led Dallas (1-9) with 26 points and Maddy Siegrist scored 15. Rookie Paige Bueckers (illness) missed her fourth consecutive game. The No. 1 overall selection in April’s draft missed the previous three games due the WNBA’s concussion protocol but was cleared earlier Sunday.

Siegrist made a layup with a second left in the third quarter to cap a 17-4 run that trimmed Dallas’ deficit to 57-56 but Collier opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, followed with a mid-range jumper and the Wings got no closer.

Natisha Hiedeman hit a 3 with 2:24 to play that pushed Minnesota’s lead to 77-62.

The Lynx hit 13 pointers, finished with 25 assists on 29 field goals, had 12 steals and committed just six turnovers.

The Wings have lost five games in a row.

Up next

The Lynx play the Storm in Seattle and Dallas hits the road to play at Phoenix on Wednesday.