 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
International captain Mike Weir makes bold play with foursomes teams Saturday at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim bring all the emotion in fourballs win Saturday at Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_blockedkicknebvpur_240928.jpg
Purdue blocks Hohl’s FG to keep game scoreless
nbc_pl_arsvleihl_240928.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
nbc_pl_arsgoalhavertz_240928.jpg
Arsenal’s Havertz adds late goal v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
International captain Mike Weir makes bold play with foursomes teams Saturday at Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
2024 Presidents Cup: Day 3 afternoon foursomes at Royal Montreal
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim bring all the emotion in fourballs win Saturday at Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_blockedkicknebvpur_240928.jpg
Purdue blocks Hohl’s FG to keep game scoreless
nbc_pl_arsvleihl_240928.jpg
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
nbc_pl_arsgoalhavertz_240928.jpg
Arsenal’s Havertz adds late goal v. Leicester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Purdue blocks a second Nebraska FG at the half

September 28, 2024 01:44 PM
The Purdue special teams unit continues its stellar play in the first half with a 32-yard blocked field goal, as both teams enter halftime scoreless.