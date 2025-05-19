 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell

May 19, 2025 03:04 PM
Hear from Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, John Hunter Nemechek, and Alex Bowman following the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro speedway.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_allstarhl_250518.jpg
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
kansastrucks2025.jpg
13:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_nas_cuptexas_250504.jpg
20:08
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_busch_250504.jpg
02:26
Busch backs into wall from third at Texas
nbc_nas_restartwreck_250504.jpg
02:04
Big wreck at Texas collects Wallace, Bowman, more
nbc_nascar_texasmotor_250503.jpg
09:32
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Texas on The CW
nbc_nas_truckstexas_250502.jpg
16:09
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
01:09
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
01:43
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
01:18
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornstein_250519.jpg
05:50
Liverpool closing in on Leverkusen’s Frimpong
nbc_pl_sheamus_v2_250519.jpg
05:44
Sheamus ‘wasn’t surprised’ Trent was booed
nbc_roto_purdy_250519.jpg
01:29
49ers’ Purdy a low-end fantasy QB1 after new deal
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_chrisolave_250519.jpg
01:22
Steelers reportedly inquired about Olave’s status
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bring ‘star power’ to playoffs
nbc_csu_backupsupremes_250519.jpg
09:52
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Backup Supremes’
nbc_csu_woworwhoaqbs_250519.jpg
12:22
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Wow or Whoa?’
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_csu_caretakerqbs_250519.jpg
09:08
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘The Caretakers’
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
AllenMVPBets.jpg
02:27
Allen a strong bet to repeat as NFL MVP
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
03:02
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
07:39
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
04:10
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings