Arkansas’ Maria Jose Marin wins individual national title; Stanford dominates into match play

Arkansas sophomore Maria Jose Marin won the NCAA DI women’s individual national title, shooting 3-under 69 in the final round of stroke play to defeat Florida State junior Mirabel Ting (68) by two.

Marin joins Stacy Lewis (2007) and Maria Fassi (2019) as Razorbacks to win the women’s individual title.

The 54-hole leader, Marin had four birdies to just one bogey Monday at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California, earning her third win of the season.

Ting, a five-time winner this season, made five back-nine birdies to surge into contention but Marin never wavered.

Marin and Ting both have a chance to win a team title as well. The top eight teams through 72 holes of stroke play qualified for the quarterfinals of match play. Stanford led the field at 27 under par — 21 strokes clear of second place Oregon. Virginia earned the final spot when they posted 15 over and Arizona State dropped to 16 over late in the round.

Golf Channel will showcase the quarterfinals beginning at 1 p.m. EDT and the semifinals at 6 p.m. Here are the early Tuesday matchups:

1. Stanford vs. 8. Virginia

4. Florida State vs. 5. Southern California

2. Oregon vs. 7. Texas

3. Northwestern vs. 6. Arkansas