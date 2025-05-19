 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
AfterAll-Star Race victory, Christopher Bell focuses on a second Coca-Cola 600 win in a row
2025 PGA Championship - Final Round
U.S. Ryder Cup points: Where Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau stand after PGA
Regions Tradition 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL

May 19, 2025 02:34 PM
The Kansas City Royals have placed both Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans on the 15-day injured list, giving Noah Cameron the opportunity to start and be a contributor in fantasy baseball.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_roto_baez_250514.jpg
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
nbc_roto_sasaki_250514.jpg
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
nbc_roto_acunajr_250514.jpg
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs
nbc_roto_kershaw_250512.jpg
01:29
View Kershaw as a ‘streamer’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock
nbc_roto_hernandez_250507.jpg
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
nbc_roto_pressly_250507.jpg
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bhaliv_szoboszlaigoal_250519.jpg
01:09
Szoboszlai blasts Liverpool in front of Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_ayarigoal_250519.jpg
01:43
Ayari equalizes for Brighton against Liverpool
nbc_pl_bhaliv_elliotgoal_250519.jpg
01:18
Elliott slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_pl_ornstein_250519.jpg
05:50
Liverpool closing in on Leverkusen’s Frimpong
nbc_pl_sheamus_v2_250519.jpg
05:44
Sheamus ‘wasn’t surprised’ Trent was booed
nbc_roto_purdy_250519.jpg
01:29
49ers’ Purdy a low-end fantasy QB1 after new deal
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_dps_rebeccaloweinterview_250519.jpg
07:28
Lowe: Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win was ‘incredible’
nbc_roto_chrisolave_250519.jpg
01:22
Steelers reportedly inquired about Olave’s status
nbc_dlb_reggiemiller_250519.jpg
02:29
Pacers’ legend Miller looms over series vs. Knicks
nbc_dlb_nbachampion_250519.jpg
10:30
New York is rallying behind ‘lovable’ Knicks
nbc_dps_tonyreali_250519.jpg
32:43
Reali explains why ESPN canceled Around the Horn
nbc_dlb_panthersmapleleafsgame7_250519.jpg
06:55
Panthers make history with dominant Game 7 win
GiannisDPSWindy.jpg
17:32
Spurs make ‘most sense’ as Giannis landing spot
nbc_dps_nbaweekend_250519.jpg
05:24
Brunson, SGA bring ‘star power’ to playoffs
nbc_csu_backupsupremes_250519.jpg
09:52
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Backup Supremes’
nbc_csu_woworwhoaqbs_250519.jpg
12:22
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Wow or Whoa?’
nbc_csu_caretakerqbs_250519.jpg
09:08
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘The Caretakers’
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
AllenMVPBets.jpg
02:27
Allen a strong bet to repeat as NFL MVP
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250519.jpg
03:02
Is Rodgers just avoiding early offseason program?
nbc_pft_belichickfilmstudies_250519.jpg
07:39
Belichick recalls learning a key tell from Banks
nbc_pft_belichickbrady_250519.jpg
04:10
Why Belichick criticized Brady in team meetings
nbc_pft_belichickmoss_250519.jpg
03:12
Belichick peels back curtain on Moss trade
nbc_pft_fredwarner_250519.jpg
04:40
49ers, Warner reportedly close on new extension
nbc_pft_nfcqbpressurecooker_250519.jpg
16:11
Scale of 1-10: NFL QB pressure cooker